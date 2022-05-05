‘Jeopardy!’ Earns Daytime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Game Show

Look out for Jeopardy! as the award-winning show is now on the receiving end of another Daytime Emmy nomination. The famed TV show has received one for Outstanding Game Show. It’s paired with other nominations for lighting direction and the show’s technical team. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are hosts of the show these days and keep it rocking and rolling along with some top-notch contestants.

Other Game Shows Like ‘The Price is Right’ Will Be Up For Emmy Along With ‘Jeopardy!’

Jeopardy! probably will be up against some other Daytime Emmy competition from the daytime world like The Price is Right. Still, Jeopardy! has fans watching it all the time and sharing the game with others.

Bialik recently talked about why the show has been known to shut down for an hour. “We sometimes shut down for close to an hour over one decision,” she says. “So, you don’t see that. You just see the like, ‘Oh they rule on this.’ But any episode where we correct someone’s score, like, ‘The judges have ruled that mahogany is also an acceptable tree that beings with an M,’ or whatever it is, usually means we’ve shut down for like an hour.”

Mattea Roach Is Opening Up About Her Experience On Show

Contestants on the show have been known to take home some big bucks. Who has won the most money on Jeopardy!? Brad Rutter. No, the answer is not Jennings for the Daytime Emmy nominated Jeopardy! Jennings nearly did take over Rutter in total cash winnings. But Rutter added more cash to the prize money while competing in a number of Jeopardy! tournaments. Rutter’s total winnings right now are close to $4.9 million. He’s the top winner on this show and also the person who has won the most money in TV game show history.

Mattea Roach, another champ, has been opening up about her experience on the show. “It was paring it down to the real like basic elements that you are actually in charge of,” Mattea Roach says in an interview with The Star. “I find that comforting. Because it means I can handle the things that are up to me.” What is winning on the show like for Roach? “You’re almost in a fugue state, honestly, when you’re doing it,” Roach says. “It’s the closest thing that I think I’ve had to an out-of-body experience.”

One contestant on the show happens to compare being there to getting married. Jennings happens to ask Margaret Shelton, another champ, to compare being on the show to something non-show-related. “It’s a little bit like getting married,” she says. “Like you want to do it but you’re scared.” Another Daytime Emmy might come the way of Jeopardy! soon.