‘Jeopardy!’ EP Michael Davies Announces ‘Handpicked’ Reruns Ahead of Season 39

Jeopardy! fans are anxiously awaiting the premiere of the beloved game show’s 39th season. But in the meantime, producers are planning to air season 38 reruns on TV. In a statement, Jeopardy!’s executive producer Michael Davies revealed he has actually handpicked the reruns playing throughout the summer.

Davies first commended both of Jeopardy!‘s season 39 hosts, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, for their work this year. Then, the EP said, “Repeat season is upon us. But instead of repeating our tournaments as we have in the past, this year, my fellow producers and I have handpicked six weeks of some of our favorite episodes of the season.”

The Jeopardy! boss promised readers that the team chose the reruns strategically. Each one will feature “our closest games, super-champions, and some of the people who will be announced as part of our inaugural Second Chance Competition.”

Jeopardy! has employed Mayim Bialik to host the return of this year’s round of Celebrity Jeopardy! Meanwhile, Ken Jennings is performing triple duty between the upcoming season of the original game show, the annual Tournament of Champions, and the newest addition, the Second Chance Competition.

Addressing fans specifically, and the decision to move forward with two hosts, the Jeopardy! EP emphasized, “We know you value consistency, so we will not flip flop the hosts constantly and will keep you informed about the hosting schedule.”

Overall, Jeopardy!‘s creative team seems really excited about the game show’s new ventures. However, fans, still debating which of the show’s hosts is the better of the two, are still up in arms. And they took to social media to voice their frustration.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Threaten to Boycott Game Show Over Hosting Decision

Hardly a week has passed since Jeopardy! officially revealed its decision regarding the show’s permanent host. However, immediately following the announcement, fans threatened to boycott the show, taking to Twitter in anger.

“No one is thrilled to see Mayim co-hosting at all,” one Jeopardy! fan claimed. “[I]f you’d listen to the people, most of us preferred Ken as the full-time host over Mayim Bialik.”

The same fan further insisted that once the Call Me Kat star takes over this winter, viewership will drop significantly.

Another declared, “Great! I’ll watch through December when Ken hosts. I will not watch any [episodes] Mayim hosts,” while a third Jeopardy! fan said they will not be tuning in at all.

Whether or not you’re for or against both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik serving as permanent hosts, you have to admit that having two faces will certainly help aid the growth of the franchise. After all, it’s literally impossible for Ken Jennings to host all four coming offshoots of Jeopardy! And that doesn’t include the original game show.

In addition to the Second Chance Competition, the Tournament of Champions, and Jeopardy!, producers are also putting out Celebrity Jeopardy! and the Jeopardy! National College Championship, overseen by Bialik.