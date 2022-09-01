‘Jeopardy!’ EP Teases Season 39 Plans, Upcoming Alex Trek Tribute

The Season 38 finale of Jeopardy! aired on July 29, kicking off a series of “hand-picked” reruns that would carry fans all the way to the Season 39 premiere, airing on September 12. Though there are only six weeks between seasons, far less time than the three to four-month break of an average show, Jeopardy! fans can hardly wait for the new batch of episodes to begin.

This year’s summer hiatus has been slightly more bearable than usual, however, thanks to the inception of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, hosted by Executive Producer Mike Davies and producer Sarah Whitcomb Foss. Each episode features exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and exciting updates for the coming regular season and special events.

‘Jeopardy!’ EP Hints at Season 39 Excitement

In the most recent episode, the Jeopardy! EP hinted at some major Season 39 news, though he made sure to stay maddeningly vague about the approaching surprise. “It’s a very exciting period coming up,” Davies gushed, adding that Jeopardy! fans can look forward to something “really tremendous.”

As this year’s Election Day episode just happens to fall on Alex Trebek‘s birthday (November 8), the producers also have a tribute to the legendary host in the works. “Overall, we owe him a fantastic episode of Jeopardy! on that day,” Davies explained. “It may well break the internet. I don’t want to give too much away.”

The conversation then shifted to the series’ special events, one of which being the Tournament of Champions. This year’s TOC will look a little different than usual, as it will include the two winners of the Second Chance Tournament and feature a format similar to the 2020 G.O.A.T Tournament.

According to Mike Davies, such changes should be expected from here on out. “I think the tournament format will change a little bit year to year,” the EP said.

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Discuss Shared Hosting Gig

The jam-packed episode of Inside Jeopardy! also featured exclusive interviews with both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik, the show’s new permanent hosts. Both hosts were nothing short of exuberant in their reflections on the privilege of standing behind the iconic hosting lectern on the Jeopardy! stage.

“It’s very exciting and especially exciting to get to share this honor and this platform with Ken who is such a legend and it’s very exciting,” Bialik effused. “It’s overwhelming but in a really good way.”

As for Ken Jennings, being a lifelong Jeopardy! fan makes his role of host all the more special. “I’m just such a fan of the show, to this day,” Jennings explained. “I feel like a fan, I wouldn’t be the person I am without all the Jeopardy!.”

“I watched as a kid, and then, of course, it changed my life in a big way 20 years ago,” he continued. “It’s just an honor to be associated with the show in any way, and now with Mayim double the perks.”