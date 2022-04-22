‘Jeopardy!’: Estate Sale for Late Host Alex Trebek Kicks Off Today

An estate sale at the home of late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is starting today on Thursday and running through Sunday. A lot of items from his life will be available at the late host’s home in Studio City, Calif. Alex Trebek died in 2020 at 80 after battling pancreatic cancer. Items up for sale include a complete set of Indian Tribal Series medallions with matching history books.

Estate Sale Now Happening At Home Of Alex Trebek From ‘Jeopardy!’

Other items like awards, keys to the city, and additional memorabilia will be up for sale, according to EstateSales.net. You also can find a Japanese Kabuto helmet and sword there, too, Deadline is reporting. Late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek became the second full-time host in the show’s history once creator Merv Griffin put it on syndication.

These days, Jeopardy! fans have Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts of the daily show. Bialik also oversees as the host of tournaments and special shows for television. It’s unique to note that Alex Trebek of Jeopardy! himself had a suggested replacement in mind. That person is Laura Coates, who hosts a talk show on SiriusXM these days.

You might recall that after Trebek’s death, a number of guest hosts filled in the space behind the podium. None of them could replace Trebek and never tried to fully do so. Coates never got a shot at a guest host stint on the show.

Trebek Talks About Being Told That He Has Good Speaking Voice

Also, fans of the show did have to deal with Mike Richards becoming one of the co-hosts at one time. His personal issues and troubles made their way into the public eye and Richards was summarily fired from his on-air role. He did serve as an executive producer but would eventually get tossed out, too.

Meanwhile, back in 2014, Trebek sat down for an interview with USA Today. He was asked why he thought that he was a good game show host. “I’ve been told I had a good public speaking voice, although I’ve never understood that,” Trebek said. “But I don’t find my voice to be unique or commanding as Walter Cronkite or Orson Welles or so many other people.” Trebek, though, did have a good voice and kept the game show moving as host.

In the same interview, Trebek was asked why he was not active on social media with accounts on different platforms. “For me, it’s a waste of time,” he said. “I’m not going to take your time with trivial, insignificant details of my life.” And the host kept his word by not getting into Twitter, Facebook, or other social media stuff.