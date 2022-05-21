‘Jeopardy!’: Everything to Know About Current Champ Ryan Long

There’s a new champ slaying the competition on Jeopardy! and he has a fun backstory that will likely make him a lasting fan favorite. Keep reading to learn more.

Mount Airy, PA, resident Ryan long is enjoying a 5-day winning streak as of Thursday, May 19th. And the trivia master had already amassed a new fortune of $105,801.

The rideshare driver is the first to gain attention since Mattea Roach ended her 23-day winning roll after falling short by one measly dollar.

But the newest Jeopardy! icon is panning out to be just as likable as his preceding champions. And in his case, the reason is that he’s as normal as almost everyone in the audience.

According to his hometown News Station 6, Long works full time for both Uber and Lyft while trying to pay his bills, which are hefty thanks to COVID-induced medical bills in 2021.

Long is also an animal lover. And he does his part to help his furry companions by fostering kittens, which is something he does on the regular.

The New Champ on ‘Jeopardy!’ Left his Glasses 3,000 Miles Away From the Set

The new Jeopardy! champ can also be forgetful like the rest of us. If you’ve noticed that he’s been straining to read the gameboard, it’s because he left his glasses in Philadelphia. So, he’s had to make do without them while starring on the show.

While chatting with the ABC affiliate, Long made note of his repeating wardrobe as well. Apparently, the contestant only owns two dress shirts. And while filming, he’s been rotating them.

“I have to give a shout-out to the wardrobe people because they did wonders with what I brought: two shirts and two sweater vests,” Long said. “That’s all I had. That’s all I could afford. I figured I wasn’t going to be there longer than a day.”

And if you’re interested in where Ryan Long gained all his trivia know-how, it wasn’t from years of studying at universities. Instead, he picked up all the answers on his own by being an avid reader. We don’t just mean novels either.

“I don’t actually know what I know,” he admitted. “I read a lot of things, and stuff gets stuck. When I was a kid, I read the dictionary for fun.”

The champion also has an impressive side talent that he’s showcased on the show. And we have to admit, we were impressed. Ryan Long does a mean Arnold Schwarzenegger impression. So if he does end up walking away from the show any time soon, he may be able to do something with that. Though, we hope Long continues his streak and breaks records.