‘Jeopardy!’: Everything We Know About the 2022 Tournament of Champions

The 2022 Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions may be months away. But fans are already preparing for what will be an epic battle. And we have all the current details about the special event right here.

To play in the tournament, contestants must have competed on the show on or after January 5th, 2021. And said players have to have won at least five consecutive games in a row to automatically earn a spot in the competition—think Matea Roach, Ryan Long, and Matt Amodio.

Players who have won four games may also be considered for Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions. But which four-time champs make the cut will be “up to the producers’ sole discretion.”

This year, the gameshow also reserved a spot for the 2022 Professor’s Tournament winner, Sam Buttrey. And National College Champion Jaskaran Singh may also be considered.

Currently, there are 15 people eligible for the elite annual tournament. And those players have taken home total cash earnings of $80,000 to $1.5 million. By competing in the upcoming circuit, they stand to win another grand prize of $250,000.

It won’t be until November that the historic champs gather ’round for the Jeopardy! 2022 Tournament of Champions though. So the number of people eligible could change. This season isn’t set to conclude until July. And if 2022 stays on pace, we could see quite a few more faces behind the podiums.

New ‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Michael Davies Excited to Watch the 2022 Tournament of Champions

Other than the fine print details, there isn’t much else to know about the Jeopardy! 2022 Tournament of Champions. But despite that, the new EP Michael Davies is excited to host his first event.

After taking over for Mike Richards this year, Davies headed to the J! Buzz blog to write about this year’s historic influx of long-lasting champions. And he expressed how thrilling it will be to pit them against each other for a legendary battle of the wits.

“On my first day as interim Executive Producer, the breathtaking Matt Amodio ended his 38-game run,” he shared. “I thought perhaps I was the proverbial black cat of the studio until Jonathan Fisher, then Tyler Rhode, then Andrew He, and now Amy Schneider went on their own significant runs.”

“All such different personalities and players, each with their own style and substance,” he continued. “I can not express to you how excited everyone at Jeopardy! is for the next Tournament of Champions — we really do have massive plans. Our champions are our All-Stars — our Jordans, our Kobes, our Candace Parkers — and we want to elevate them as such.”

Since Jeopardy! has yet to nail down a full-time host to replace Alex Trebek, who will lead the Tournament of Champions is still up in the air. But there is speculation that Mayim Bialik will take that honor. Throughout the season, she has been the more prominent host for regular games and special competitions.