‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Reveals Door Is Still Open for Ken Jennings to Compete

While it might be hard to believe, Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! fame apparently has the door open from Michael Davies to play again. This sounds a bit preposterous on the surface. Jennings is one of the show’s permanent co-hosts along with Mayim Bialik. If he wanted to play the famed game again, well, Davies, who is the show’s executive producer, has put it on the boards. Ken, you can come on back if you want to play another round of Final Jeopardy! What in the world is going on here? Would Jennings step away from his hosting duties? Show fans would not mind seeing him duke it out with other contestants. Yes, Jennings is the GOAT on the show. Let’s see what Davies is saying about this possibility.

“But I’m telling you, it’s like if Ken is the Greatest Of All Time — kind of like Arnold Palmer who tees off at The Masters — if Ken came to me desperately and said, ‘This is it. I still want to play Jeopardy!’” Davies said on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. “I cannot believe that I would completely close the door on Ken playing any form of Jeopardy! at any point in the future.

Ken Jennings of ‘Jeopardy!’ Appears To Have Closed The Door On Playing Again

“Ken does consistently say he’s retired from playing,” Davies said. “I wouldn’t close the door — as the commissioner of major league Jeopardy! — I wouldn’t close the door completely from Ken playing in the future, but he seems to have closed the door himself.” That might be the final decision on Jennings playing on his favorite game show again. Also, keep in mind that he has a busy schedule with his current duties.

In case you didn’t know, Jennings will be the lead host on the show’s new season. Sure, fans who are watching reruns right now will see him behind the podium in September. Besides his daily duties, he will be the host of the Tournament of Champions. He wouldn’t come back for that, would he? At this time, it looks improbable. But nothing is impossible in the world of Jeopardy! and Davies seems open to it.

Only if Ken changes his mind, too. Did you know that Jeopardy! will have a new tournament cranking up this fall? Jennings, again, will be the host of the Second Chance tournament. It’s when contestants on the show previously can come back and become a champ. Davies probably believes this will be a cool addition to the show and franchise. Some people also might be wondering about Bialik. Like, when is Mayim coming on board this next season? She will take over on the daily show in January.