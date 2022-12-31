‘Jeopardy!’ Faces Heated Backlash From Fans After Snubbing Rock Band in Category

Jeopardy! fans are fuming after the show made a “blasphemous” Jethro Tull and Ian Anderson snub during last night’s episode.

On Friday, December 30, Ken Jennings manned the podium during a round with a “Classic Flute Rock” category. And none of the five answers included Anderson of his famous Grammy-winning rock band.

Anderson, the frontman of Jethro Tull, is a master flutist. And it should go without saying that rock music doesn’t typically conjure thoughts of the instrument. So fans thought it was ridiculous that the team of writers didn’t think to include perhaps the most famous flute rockers in the world.

“@Jeopardy – no Jethro Tull in the Flute Rock category?? Are you crazy or just ill-informed??” asked TSchnabel.

Some people even suggested that Anderson should take the slight personally.

“There was a whole category about flutes in classic rock on Jeopardy last night without a single Jethro Tull question,” Sean Thompson wrote. “Erasure that specific must be intentional. Pointed. An attack.”

A few angry fans admitted that they can’t even think of another rock band with a prominent flutist. So every single answer should have been “Who is Ian Anderson” or “What is Jethro Tull.”

One of Last Night’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Even Brought Attention to the Slight

According to most musical connoisseurs, Ian Anderson is best known for being the first person to bring the largely symphonic instrument into the rock world. In fact, Time Magazine even put him on the cover of a 1973 issue for bringing a new direction to that era’s rock music.

The only other notable musician that google considers a flue playing rock artist is Peter Gabriel, who sang for Genesis before Phil Collins took over. But we’d say “rock” should be used loosely for the group.

Another fan did point out that the Southern Rock group Marshall Tucker Band also had a talented flutist named Jerry Eubanks. Ironically, Jeopardy! left him out of the game, too.

“Seems blasphemous to have a ‘flute rock’ category without a Jethro Tull question/answer,” added JFDIV.

One of the episode’s contestants, New York bioinformatician Emily Kawaler, who came in third place, joined in the griping. While live tweeting during the episode, she wrote, “Today is my friend Ian Anderson’s birthday (named for but no relation to the @jethrotull flutist). So it was especially egregious that he was left out of this category, and only partly because he’s really the only rock flutist I could have named.”