‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Accuse Mayim Bialik of ‘Faking’ Her Reaction to Touching Contestant Story

Recently, Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has been taking on the hosting job full-time as Jeopardy! GOAT and fellow host Ken Jennings with whom Bialik is sharing the hosting duties is taking a break from the popular game show.

However, some fans of the popular TV game show aren’t entirely pleased with how Bialik is handling her extended hosting duties. One of these moments occurred just recently as some fans accuse the host of “faking” her reaction to the touching story one contestant recounts at the start of an episode.

Jeopardy! Contestant Shares Her Touching Love Story During Game Show’s Regular Q & A

During a recent Jeopardy! installment, one contestant, a school librarian named Jen, opens up about how she met her husband sharing a sweet story during the regular introduction. However, some fans weren’t pleased with Mayim Bialik’s seemingly inauthentic reaction to this love story. Some even accuse the game show host of not caring about the backgrounds the contestants share in each episode.

During this episode, the contestant begins her story, explaining to the 46-year-old host that she met her husband while the two “worked together at a college bookstore.” This is extra cute considering how on-brand this meet-cute is for a school librarian!

“We were just friends at first,” Jen continues.

“And we kept in touch via emails and phone calls while were going to schools in different parts of California,” she adds.

Then, the Jeopardy! player notes that the duo decided one day to just “go out for fun”. A move, notes the contestant that leads to a date, and eventually marriage.

“Many years later got married and had two kids!” the player quips.

Was Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik A Little Too Cold Towards One Contestant’s Touching ‘How We Met’ Story?

This tale is a cute one, no doubt. However, some Jeopardy! fans point out that Mayim Bialik didn’t seem to care much about the love story.

While the contestant is recounting how she and her husband met, the Jeopardy! host can be heard laughing at the charming story. However, once the story was over, the host seemed to switch her tone. Saying “that is a sweet bookish story,” in a tone that sounded quite terse to some viewers.

One fan tweets “Do you care about the Jeopardy contestant’s backgrounds, or are you a liar?” notes The Sun.

“I feel so bad for Jen,” another viewer writes.

Another fan pleads for Jeopardy! favorite Ken Jennings to return to the host podium.

“Mayim is a turn the TV off cue,” the Jeopardy! fan laments.

“We want Ken full time please,” the fan adds in the post.