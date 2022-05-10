‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Going Off Over Ken Jennings’ Latest Update on Hosting Situation

Ken Jennings revealed that Mayim Bialik will be taking over again as “Jeopardy!” host and fans of the show voiced their opinion about the change.

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have been switching off “Jeopardy!” hosting duties ever since Mike Richards stepped down last September. Jennings has been at the helm for the last few weeks, but he recently announced on Twitter that Bialik will be taking over for the long term.

“I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season,” Jennings wrote in his tweet.

This is a huge adjustment for fans who expected Ken Jennings to continue switching off hosting “Jeopardy!” with Bialik. Now, fans who prefer his hosting style to Bialik’s have taken to the comments to voice their complaints.

I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 7, 2022

“A few MONTHS?! Ken, no. We need you back sooner than that,” one fan commented on his post.

“NOOOO! I truly think you are the better host! You are more relaxed and understand what the players are going through! A couple of months is WAY too long!!” someone else said.

A different fan commented, “Boo. Ken: you need to be the permanent host. No disrespect to Mayim, but the game flows much more smoothly with you as host. You see a natural. Please Jeopardy do the right thing and hire Ken permanently!”

Another person wrote, “Well there you have it folks.. another jeopardy hiatus for many of us! I just know in my heart that you, Ken, are the best choice for permanent host. Maybe you are feeling differently. But for many of us, clearly, Bialik is nowhere near host material. She’ll never be.”

Whether it’s Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, or someone else entirely, “Jeopardy!” has indicated that it will appoint a permanent host by the end of the season.

Recent ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Believes Ken Jennings Should Be Permanent Host

Ken Jennings certainly has many people in his corner rooting for him to host “Jeopardy!”. But among that number is actually 23-day champ Mattea Roach. She recently went on a huge winning streak with Jennings as her host. After her run ended, Roach opened up to Vulture about who she thinks should hold the permanent position.

“I would say Ken because of his history with the show,” she said last week. “As a contestant, there’s something really special about being onstage with the greatest player of all time. Someone who understands in a very visceral way what it’s like to be in your position.”

Roach added, “Mayim is fantastic, but she doesn’t have that same experience.”

Ken Jennings’ experience as a 74-game “Jeopardy!” champion seems to be many people’s main argument for him to get the job. Whether or not he wants the position or Sony wants him in the position though is a different story.