‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Contestant’s ‘Distracting’ Behavior During Games

Jeopardy! fans are crying foul after seeing the latest champion on the game show’s rather “distracting” behavior. The person in the center of the protest is champion Ray LaLonde. Viewers are definitely tiring of LaLonde swaying back and forth.

LaLonde is a scenic artist from Ontario. He’s been impressing fans with his knowledge. Winning four episodes in a row put him in qualification mode for the 2023 Tournament of Champions. His knowledge of trivia definitely does impress viewers a lot. But his swaying back and forth while answering questions is causing fans to cry out, TV Insider reports.

Contestant On ‘Jeopardy!’ Might Be Trying To Soothe Himself In Stressful Moments

“Could one of the Jeopardy producers suggest to Ray that his twisting is distracting, please?” one fan sent out in a tweet after an episode. Another fan added, “Can the Jeopardy! producers, PLEASE tell Ray to stand still.” And one more from another fan who said, “From a Canadian to another Canadian please stops swaying back and forth”.

While some fans were harsh in their criticism, there were some who were empathetic about LaLonde swaying back and forth. “Please know that for many rocking or swaying is a self soothing technique and for others it’s completely involuntary,” one fan tweeted. “Let’s show some empathy.” We don’t know whether LaLonde will be tapering off his swaying activities. But they seem to be working well for him as long as he keeps winning.

Ken Jennings Wonders What It Would Take To Get Suspended From Twitter

In other Jeopardy! news, host Ken Jennings is joking about what it would take for him to be suspended from Twitter. As you might know, there is a lot of chatter about that subject right now. “I’m afraid I’m going to get suspended from Twitter for revealing the exact location of a Daily Double in real time,” Jennings wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mayim Bialik spoke out about what it’s like to host the show. As you know, she will come on in the new year. She will take over the daily duties that are being run by Jennings right now. “So I have to review all those clues, practice pronunciations, look things up that I don’t know,” Bialik said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “And honestly try to get as much rest as I can the night before because they are long days and I’m on my feet and talking all day.”