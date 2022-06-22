‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Out Issue When Streaming on YouTube TV

The drama ensues on Jeopardy! this season, with game show legend Ken Jennings‘ co-host Mayim Bialik bearing the brunt of fans’ criticisms. However, for once, viewers have turned their attention away from the Big Bang Theory alum. For now, they’re instead calling out the game show’s production team, highlighting some technical difficulties they’ve noticed while watching on YouTube TV.

Taking to Reddit to air their complaints, one Jeopardy! fan took issue with the show’s sound quality. They began the thread, “We’ve been watching on YouTube tv on Roku and the sound quality of the applause sounds awful. I assume it’s in the broadcast and not just our streaming service because it hasn’t always been that way.”

The OP then asked fellow Jeopardy! fans, “has anyone else noticed this!? It sounds like the audience is in a tunnel!”

Immediately, other fans of the long-running game show confirmed the sound quality is definitely off. One user, poster_consumer, responded, “I’ve noticed this too, it also sounds like it’s being filmed in an empty room. There is a noticeable echo that I don’t recall. And then the applause sounds odd as well.”

A third Jeopardy! fan confirmed OP’s suspicions, further stating, “I think you may be on to something with the empty room. We know there’s no audience.”

Instead, they suggested that perhaps producers are playing the applause track in an empty studio and then picking it up on a boom mic—which they concluded is an odd method for “a major studio.”

Hopefully, Jeopardy! gets its act together, because with the current hosting debate, the game show is already attracting a lot of drama.

Ken Jennings’ Next Project Has ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Worried He Will Not Return to Host

Since Jeopardy! icon Alex Trebek passed away in 2020, the game show has been tirelessly working to overcome its ongoing hosting issue. At first, fans watched as Jeopardy! held a kind of hosting audition. Last year, we saw handfuls of celebrities take a turn at the podium. In the end, however, producers selected former Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards. However, his stint as host was shortlived after controversial comments that he made during a previous podcast appearance went viral.

Since then, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have shared hosting duties, switching off every couple of weeks at the podium. However, while many Jeopardy! fans would like to see Jennings take on the role of host full-time, they’re worried the game show legend’s upcoming stint on another TV show eliminates him from the running for Jeopardy! host.

In a recent post, Jennings revealed he would be checking off one “weird” bucket list item, sharing an article from Parade on Twitter that revealed the would be appearing on another game show, Pyramid.

In his Tweet, he wrote, “I’m aware that I have a very weird and specific bucket list, but this was a biggie: I get to play on the next season of Pyramid!”

Jeopardy! fans shared their worries in the comments following the post.

“Does that mean you’re not the new host of Jeopardy?” one fan asked. “If you’re not I will stop watching it.”

Another implored Jennings to return to the podium, writing, “way, way, way rather have you back full time hosting Jeopardy.” A third fan begged, “Please come back to hosting Jeopardy!”