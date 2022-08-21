‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of This Hilarious Error

As one of America’s favorite game shows, Jeopardy! has been known for decades to feature some of the most intelligent contestants in the country. That said, even the smartest contestants have made some pretty epic blunders in their responses. And while most websites’ error pages pop up with a “404” or “Page Not Found” message, Jeopardy! put a hilarious new spin on theirs and it has fans in absolute stitches.

According to The U.S. Sun, Jeopardy! has used some of the game show’s most hilarious “wrong response” faces in history to accompany the website’s error message. When Jeopardy! fans log on to the game show’s website and are presented with an error, the outlet’s message reads, “OOOOH, SORRY! That page was not found and our judges have ruled that link is either moved or is outdated.”

The message continues, “But you still have control of the board, so please enjoy the rest of JEOPARDY.COM!”

As seen in photos of the error page, which you can view here, the text overlays some pretty hilarious “wrong answer” responses. Featured faces include a multitude of Jeopardy! contestants, including recent champ, Amy Schneider.

Fans, upon discovering Jeopardy!‘s error messages, took to social media to share their reactions.

“That is EXCELLENT,” one Jeopardy! fan wrote. Another quipped, “I’ll take webpages for 404, Ken.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Has Hysterical Reaction to Game Show Turning Her Into Classic Film Villain

Jeopardy! is one of the longest-running game shows still airing on TV right now. But, as seen above, its creative team knows exactly how to keep up with the times. Recalling their special Halloween episode from 2021, Jeopardy! reminded fans to tune in for the fun holiday rerun. The post features former contestants Tyler Rhode, Emily Robinson, and Wren Romero.

Jeopardy!‘s social media team overlaid the contestants’ photos with spooky Halloween doodles, including pumpkins, bats, and more.

However, one contestant’s photo, Emily Robinson, had an extra humorous doodle atop her face, and it’s the iconic mask from the film, Phantom of the Opera. Retweeting the post, the contestant hysterically wrote, “desperate to know who on the [Jeopardy!] social media team made the choice to turn me into the phantom of the opera. this is ART.”

desperate to know who on the @Jeopardy social media team made the choice to turn me into the phantom of the opera. this is ART. https://t.co/2pB2jihzty — Emily Robinson (@emilyhrobinson) August 4, 2022

Robinson’s fellow contestants got in on the joke, with Rhode replying, “Maybe because you tried to drop a chandelier on [Wren Romero]?” The former Jeopardy! contestant then replied, “that was ONE TIME.”

While fans of the beloved game show love hopping in on the jokes we see onscreen, it’s just as fun to go behind the scenes of Jeopardy! and see what its creative team comes up with online. Be sure to tune back in to Jeopardy! when its all-new season premieres on September 12th.