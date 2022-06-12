‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Stand This Mayim Bialik Quirk

For 36 years, Alex Trebek stood behind the hosting lectern and delighted Jeopardy! audiences with his quick wit and easy charm. He was so beloved by fans, in fact, that he became synonymous with the iconic game show.

After his death in 2020, producers struggled to decide where to take the series next. Though no one could ever truly take Trebek’s place, Jeopardy! needed a host. So they turned to the winningest champion of all time, Ken Jennings, and asked that he split his hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik.

The two have now shared the host’s lectern for several months, but fans are growing tired of the lack of consistency. Though Mayim has some fans behind her, the majority prefer Ken Jennings as host. Unfortunately, this leads to some rather harsh comments toward Mayim Bialik.

Fans seem to criticize her for everything, from her wardrobe choices to the way she talks to contestants to her pacing as host. Their most recent criticism of the Big Bang Theory star is that she relies too heavily on producers during gameplay.

Rather than going with her instinct regarding judging contestants’ responses, fans noticed that she pauses, appearing to wait for confirmation from producers backstage. This can create awkward moments of silence during the episode, which rubs fans the wrong way.

“If Mayim relies on the producers for her to affirm a contestant’s correct/incorrect response, why aren’t the pauses edited in post-production?” one fan wrote on Reddit. “Wouldn’t it reflect better on her and the show if there is a more presentable finished product?”

“It’s my biggest critique of her performance as host,” another fan agreed. “Is it that she’s too cautious? I’d rather her rely on what she knows and let the judges clean it up during breaks.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Request Ken Jennings Be Made Permanent Host

Now that we’re several months into the dual hosting of Jeopardy! fans are positive that they prefer Ken Jennings to Mayim Bialik. Some fans have even gone as far as to claim they don’t watch Mayim’s episodes. “Honestly, I’ve stopped watching when she hosts,” one fan wrote in the Reddit thread. “Her entire demeanor is a distraction and really ruins the game.”

So when Ken Jennings announced he would be stepping back from the role of host for “a few months,” following Mattea Roach’s stunning 23-game winning streak, he was met with an avalanche of complaints from fans. “Ken is IT!” one fan protested. “He knows the game & game strategy, he is funny, quick as heck, humble & endearingly self-effacing. The comments are overwhelmingly in favor of him as permanent host.”

In a particularly dramatic response to the news, one fan wrote, “Noooooooo!!!!!! Not Mayim Bialik!!! I want Aaron Rodgers!!! Anybody but Mayim Bialik!!! I am not going to watch Jeopardy! as long as she is hosting!!!”