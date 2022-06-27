‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Claim Current Season Has Too Many ‘Cliffhangers’

With a little more than a month until the 38th season of “Jeopardy!” comes to an end, fans of the hit game show say there are too many “cliffhangers” that have yet to resolve.

In a recently posted Reddit thread, one “Jeopardy!” fan discusses the unresolving cliffhangers. This includes the 2022 Tournament of Champions cutoff and the possible carry over five game champions for the 2023 Tournament of Champions.

Meanwhile, other “Jeopardy!” cliffhangers are the list of players for the Second Chance Tournament; 2022 summer reruns; and hosts for the syndicated version, celebrity, and National College Championship.

Despite the cliffhangers, “Jeopardy!” continues to be popular. Most recently, the game show received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show. “It’s an honor, [Daytime Emmys],” the “Jeopardy!” crew shared last week.

Along with being nominated for outstanding game show, it also received nominations for outstanding lighting direction and outstanding technical team. The game show’s fans showed support for the show’s big win. “Love ‘Jeopardy!’ and great host Mayim Bialik. She is so awesome.”

Another fan wrote, “Congratulations ‘Jeopardy!’ All the credit should go to the late Alex Trebek and all the wonderful contestants.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Michael Davies reportedly Hints at Introducing New Hosts

According to SK Pop, “Jeopardy!” executive producer Michael Davies reportedly hinted that the show will be introducing new hosts very soon. He further spoke about what happened to Mike Richards, who originally was taking over long-time host Alex Trebek’s place on the show. However, he stepped down due to controversial statements he made on his podcast.

While addressing the incident involving Mike Richards last year, Davies said at this year’s Daytime Emmys. “The scandal was, as we call it at Jeopardy!, ‘the awkward months.’ But it showed the power of our audience and how passionately our fans care about the program, which is just so important..”

Davies then addressed potential new hosts. “We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon. But with all of our plans for Jeopardy! — which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

According to Variety, Davies was named executive producer this past spring. Davies notably replaced Richards after Richards departed. “I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to become the show’s full time executive producer,” Davies shared. “I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me.”

Davies then explained that over the next few months, the show’s scope of plans will become clear. “But, for now, I just want to thank everyone in the ‘Jeopardy!’ Community for your phenomenal support.”