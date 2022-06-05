‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Discover Wild Statistical Anomaly About the Past Year’s Contestants

“Jeopardy!” remains one of TV‘s most popular primetime game shows decades after taking to the small screen. And while part of that is due to longtime host Alex Trebek’s close ties to the show, this season, in particular, has its own magnetic appeal as we’ve seen super-champ after super-champ take to the stage. Now, as we near the back half of the season, fans have made a wild discovery about this year’s contestants and we’re here to explore exactly what that is with you.

In a revealing Twitter post, one former “Jeopardy!” contestant spoke about what makes this season of the game show completely wild. They wrote, “There have been just 14 people in the history of #Jeopardy to win 10+ games, and FIVE of them have been in the last year.”

Given its start in 1964, the idea that almost half of “Jeopardy!’s” legends have taken to the stage within the last year is insane.

To this day, Ken Jennings, who achieved a jaw-dropping 74 consecutive wins in 2004, remains the game show’s all-time champion. However, he’s seen some worthy challengers this year with super-champ Amy Schneider placing 2nd on the winners’ board with 39 consecutive wins.

Currently, fans are vying for ongoing super-champ Ryan Long, who many viewers have deemed the most likable and humble contestant to ever feature on the show. Long, originally a rideshare driver from Philadelphia, has achieved 15 straight wins so far, and “Jeopardy!” fans are gunning for the contestant to continue his streak.

Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Has Seen So Many Super-Champs This Year

In a new report, Suggest quipped that it almost feels like “Jeopardy!” has more consistent contestants than they do hosts. And, in a way, they aren’t wrong. Since the death of Alex Trebek in 2020, “Jeopardy!” has seen a slew of guest hosts step up to the podium. Before Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik established a shared partnership in hosting duties, “Jeopardy!” aired hosting auditions, with handfuls of guest stars attempting to fill in the void left by Alex Trebek.

Simultaneously, “Jeopardy!” fans unknowingly entered the Year of the Super-Champ, beginning with Matt Amodio earlier this season. One massive win like that has to be luck, and a second might just be a coincidence. But when you get to super-champs 3, 4, and 5, there’s got to be something deeper going on.

According to the outlet, a shift in rules might be responsible for this year’s string of “Jeopardy!” champions. Casual “Jeopardy!” fans may not be aware that, before 2003, contestants were prohibited from going on a winning rampage. Typically, streaks were capped to just one week. However, right before Ken Jennings became the game show’s all-time champ in 2004, showrunners changed the game, providing room for a slew of new super-champs.