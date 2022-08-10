‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Erupt in Rage Over Hall of Fame Inductee Reveal

Jeopardy!‘s recently-concluded 38th season was met with loads of fan rage, most especially connected to its hosting debacle. But now, ahead of its upcoming 39th year, fans have erupted in rage once more. After launching its brand new podcast Inside Jeopardy!, game show officials announced on the platform this year’s inductees into the Jeopardy! Hall of Fame. Two major nominees include longtime host Alex Trebek and the beloved announcer Johnny Gilbert. However, fans are wondering why Alex Trebek’s predecessor, Art Fleming, as well as former announcer Don Pardo, are not on the list.

Taking to Reddit, one fan launched a heated discussion with a list: “First Jeopardy Hall of Fame class announced on the Inside Jeopardy podcast.”

They then shared the five inductees that make up this year’s class. They include the game show’s original creators Merv and Julann Griffin as well as Alex Trebek, former executive producer Harry Friedman, and the iconic announcer Johnny Gilbert.

Taking to the comments, however, one Jeopardy! fan vented, “Uh. Art Fleming!! Hello??” Another similarly asked, “Where’s Art Fleming and Don Pardo?”

Other Jeopardy! fans shared other future nominees, but in regard to Fleming and Pardo’s lack of nomination, a third fan suggested, “I wonder if they ‘don’t count’ because it was a different iteration [of Jeopardy!]?”

Whatever the reason may be, OG Jeopardy! fans are in a tailspin that Art Fleming’s name was not even mentioned.

‘Jeopardy!’s Upcoming Season to Axe One Prominent Feature

A lot has changed for Jeopardy!, its fans, and its contestants since Alex Trebek passed away in November 2020. One of the biggest changes, however, has been in host-manship. Initially, season 38 kicked off with former executive producer Mike Richards after a chaotic round of hosting auditions. Just a week into his reign, though, Richards was booted from his new position. His exit came as controversial claims he made publicly went viral. Afterward, fans were introduced to the hosting duo comprised of Jeopardy!‘s all-time champion Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik.

Overall, the hosting shake-up has caused an onslaught of confusion and anxiety. Now, as we head into season 39, it appears that executives plan to do away with a longstanding Jeopardy! feature.

Per this Outsider article, the beloved game show is doing away with its four-person Clue Crew. The beloved group consists of several individuals that previously aided Alex Trebek in reading off clues from around the world. With so many changes coming to Jeopardy!, it appears the Clue Crew’s reign has come to an end.

Now, two of those four members work behind the scenes of Jeopardy! The third left in 2019 and another seems headed for retirement. Instead, in order to keep things exciting and engaging, Jeopardy! will likely welcome a host of different celebrities to read off these international clues.