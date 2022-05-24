‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Fired Up for Uber Driver’s 7-Day Win Streak and Huge Earnings

After saying goodbye to Mattea Roach, the newest Jeopardy! superchamp who racked up an impressive 23 victories and will appear in the Tournament of Champions later this year, Jeopardy! fans were left feeling a bit lost. They didn’t have long to wait until their hearts were captured once more, however, as Ryan Long, an Uber driver from Philadelphia, soon stepped onto the stage.

Fans were immediately struck by Ryan’s fearless strategy and subdued mannerisms. Rather than the wild expressions and gestures they were used to from Mattea, Ryan hardly showed emotion at all. With his unshakable poker face and dry humor, Ryan Long quickly proved a fierce competitor and now has a seven-day win streak to his name.

The latest edition of Jeopardy! was a particularly nail-biting one for Ryan, who failed to answer the Final Jeopardy correctly. Despite this slip, however, the reigning champ left with $13,400, pushing him to the impressive overall figure of $145k.

Though he’s a long way from Mattea’s 23 victories, Ryan Long already has the adoration of Jeopardy! fans, many of whom have shared their opinion about the 39-year-old Philadelphian on Twitter.

“Rideshare driver and cat fosterer Ryan Long is quietly cleaning up on Jeopardy and so there is good news in the world,” one fan wrote. “Ryan Long is the coolest Jeopardy contestant I’ve ever seen,” said another.

Cheering for Ryan on @Jeopardy 6-day returning champion and is a ride-share driver. Love it. — Micah Maxwell (@MaxxWellSaid) May 23, 2022

Ryan Long Talks ‘Surreal’ Winning Streak on ‘Jeopardy!’

Though fans adore his cool demeanor on Jeopardy!, Ryan Long says he doesn’t feel nearly as calm and collected on the inside. On the contrary, he can hardly believe that his winning streak on the iconic game show is real. “It’s been really surreal,” Long told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “It didn’t feel real until I saw myself on television, and I was like, ‘Okay, so this is a thing that happened and it wasn’t a fever dream.'”

The Jeopardy! champ echoed these thoughts on his Twitter account, writing, “For starters… What planet am I on right now where this is happening and is a thing?”

I don’t know what to say. I honestly don’t. This has been a damn day. I gave my first two interviews ever in life. I got recognized in public for the first time. And the rest, well… #jeopardy — Ryan Long (@blirish_charm) May 20, 2022

As a rideshare driver, Ryan Long was in a precarious position with his finances before he made it onto Jeopardy! After making $145,000 in a single week, the father of one is no longer quite as worried about keeping the lights on.

With his financial troubles behind him, he’s already making fun plans for himself and his son with his winnings. “I want to take my kid fishing,” he said. “That’s really where my head is at.”

If fans have their way, Ryan Long will soon capture an eighth Jeopardy! win and go on to achieve an even more impressive record.