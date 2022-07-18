‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Fired Up for Mattea Roach’s Tournament of Champions Appearance

Earlier this year, 23-year-old Mattea Roach etched her name in the Jeopardy! history books when she won 23 consecutive games and earned a total of $560,983. Her impressive run put her in the No. 5 spot on the all-time consecutive games list and all-time highest regular season winnings list.

Following her crushing loss by a single dollar, Mattea Roach couldn’t say enough about the show, its hosts, its crew, and her fellow contestants. “It feels still kind of like a dream,” she told Jeopardy! in a J! Buzz interview. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it.”

“You know, it’s strange,” Mattea continued. “Obviously, I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience… I hope that people remember me as a player that was a lot of fun to watch and a player that created some interesting television by not having that many runaway games. I was having the time of my life up there.”

Only four contestants in the game show’s incredible 38-season run have won more games or money than the young champ. As such, it’s no surprise that Mattea will return for the Tournament of Champions in November, in which she’ll compete against some of her Jeopardy! idols, including her fellow female super champ, Amy Schneider.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Can’t Wait for Mattea Roach’s Return

Since the end of her Jeopardy! streak, Mattea Roach has largely remained off social media, posting only a handful of tweets in the last two months. Each time she has posted, however, she’s been met with a tidal wave of excitement from fans who miss seeing their favorite champion on the game show.

The latest post from Mattea was no exception, with fans taking to the comments to remind her that they can’t wait to see her return to the Jeopardy! stage for the Tournament of Champions later this year.

In the Twitter post, Mattea Roach wrote “This is MY year of Rest and Relaxation” along with two pictures of herself enjoying the fresh air while reading the Don DeLillo classic White Noise and snuggling with her dog.

This is MY year of Rest and Relaxation pic.twitter.com/JG4jfXrSy9 — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) July 16, 2022

“You deserve it. Love your lap dog. Can’t wait to see you again in the Tournament of Champions,” one fan wrote. “Do relax and enjoy yourself, but we’re counting on you to win the Tournament of Champions so study study study a little,” another joked.