‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Have a Major Problem with Current Champ Jake DeArruda

Jeopardy! fans can be some of the most fickle when watching the show and they have problems with Jake DeArruda. He’s the current champ on the show. There are some fans who are calling DeArruda “unwatchable.” Ouch, that smarts! But DeArruda, who comes from Ludlow, Vermont, is on a roll. After beating Troy Meyer last week, DeArruda has won three straight games as of Tuesday, January 31.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

One fan headed over to Twitter and wrote, “Is it just me or does anyone else think Jake is the most annoying contestant ever?” There were some in agreement with this fan. Another one wrote, “I won’t be able to watch him much longer. I’m normally pretty tolerant of the quirkier champs, but OMG this guy. Ugh.”

Some ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Upset Over Jake DeArruda’s Facial Expressions

There were other fans who appeared to be ticked off by DeArruda’s facial expressions. One person wrote, “While Jake is champion I will just be listening to Jeopardy – cannot watch him.”

Now, this definitely is not the first time that Jeopardy! fans have made such rash decisions over disliking a contestant on Twitter. Former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj found out firsthand when he appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy last year. He too was deemed as the “most annoying contestant ever.” Minhaj brought up the backlash during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

Meanwhile, recent champion Ray LaLonde received hate during his time on the show. Fan were critical of LaLonde swaying behind the podium. But it was later revealed that his movements were due to a medical condition, TV Insider reports.

But not everyone feels the same about DeArruda. There are some fans seem to be enjoying the new champion. “I kinda like him,” one person tweeted. Another one wrote, “Jakes Going To Be On The Tournament Of Champions!! Hes Awesome!!”

It appears that the most divisive contestants win over fans the longer they keep winning. Right now, DeArruda appears to be showing little to no sign of slowing down on Jeopardy!.

As for DeArruda, he’s out here taking shots at host Mayim Bialik. When DeArruda and his fellow contestants found ouet that Ken Jennings would be their host while they were on the show, he said that “everyone collectively cheered” about the news. “It’s obvious to close watchers that she mispronounces words, blows through punctuation, and is genuinely inconsistent in her pacing,” DeArruda said in an interview with TV Insider. Maybe DeArruda will strike back at the whining Jeopardy! fans at some point. Or he could just ignore them and keep on winning on the game show.