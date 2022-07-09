‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Say They’ll Miss 3-Day Champ Yungshen’s Fashion

Following the end of “Jeopardy!” champion Yungshen’s 3-day winning streak, fans revealed they will miss the contestant’s “wild fashion pattern.”

While writing about the “Jeopardy!” contestant, fans wrote on YouTube about Yungsheng’s bow ties. “I’m going to miss Yungsheng and his attire from the Brad Rutter collection,” one fan declared. “Damn, I was really rooting for our returning champion,” another fan declared. A third fan also shared, “I appreciated that he has gone all in on the bow tie brand. I do love a champ with a consistent aesthetic!”

According to The Sun, the “Jeopardy!” returning champ had a massive lead with $22,000 during the game show’s latest episode. However, Competitor, Brian Ahern bid all of his $13,400 winnings in the Final Jeopardy! round and managed to answer the final question correctly. He beat Yungsheng and won $26,800.

Along with his choice of bow ties, Yungsheng attracted attention on “Jeopardy!” With his over-the-top energy during his appearances. During his first win on the show, the contestant held his mouth agape for multiple seconds, then panted and ducked behind his podium.

However, “Jeopardy!” fans seemed to think the energy was a nice change. “I like his enthusiasm,” one fan wrote. “At least he’s interesting unlike the series of white bread contestants they’ve had lately.”

Unfortunately for Yungsheng, he will not be moving forward and participating in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions. In order to qualify for the tournament, contestants must win five games.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Josh Hill Calls Out Mayim Bialik For Improper Hosting Etiquette

Meanwhile, “Jeopardy!” champion Josh Hill reportedly called out Mayim Bialik for improper hosting etiquette. In a post on Twitter, Hill declared that Ken Jennings and others wouldn’t be making the same mistakes that Bialik does.

“Ken would have prompted #HireBuzzy [Cohen] would have prompted,” Hill declared. “A middle-school quizbowler hosting a kids version of the show would have prompted. The things the current host has been allowed to get away with are astonishing.”

Hill went on to say that “Jeopardy!” legend Alex Trebek wouldn’t be making the same mistakes. “Alex would have prompted – in fact, Alex DID prompt on this.”

However, Hill did clarify in a tweet that he wasn’t blasting “Jeopardy!” for the mistakes Bialik has been making. “Good grief. One comment on one ambiguous response that was accepted and all of a sudden I’m ‘blasting the show’ and ‘criticizing Mayim’ or whatever.”

Hill then said that the Jeopardy! Fan Twitter page was “spot on” about its assessment of all the clickbait ruining any dialogue about the show he and others love. “Disgusting,” he wrote.

Hill also noted that it’s no secret that he is on “Team #HireBuzzy” but he “absolutely supports” Bialik as host. “100% People who want to push a negative spin about Mayim distort my tweets to serve their nefarious end. ‘Them’s the breaks,’ I guess…”