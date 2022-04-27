‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Outraged Over ‘Insensitive’ Tweet From Major News Outlet About Current Champ Mattea Roach

“Jeopardy!” fans are divided on a recent tweet from NBC News, which referred to current 16-day champ Mattea Roach by her sexuality.

The tweet promoted an article from NBC that highlighted how Roach is another visible LGBTQ icon and champion on the game show. Roach’s streak follows Amy Schneider, who qualified for the Tournament of Champions and advanced further than any other transgender contestant on the show. Earlier, Roach updated her Twitter bio to read, “lesbian, Nova Scotian, 16x Jeopardy champ // everything that happens will happen today.”

But the tweet prefacing the article rubbed some fans the wrong way, per TV Insider. It reads, “The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in ‘Jeopardy!’ history.”

The 23-year-old lesbian tutor from Toronto has amassed a total of $320,081, the most by a Canadian contestant in “Jeopardy!” history. https://t.co/D8HrFU1cJT — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 25, 2022

In the comments, several “Jeopardy!” fans later bashed the new outlet for the way they worded it. “Oh ffs. What on earth is a lesbian tutor? You mean she helps people become better lesbians?” one person tweeted earlier. “Be better @NBCNews & know that this incredible woman’s sexuality has absolutely no bearing on her amazing @Jeopardy streak & smarts!”

Another fan wrote, “Amazingly bad Tweet by someone at @NBCNews. Her sexuality has absolutely nothing to do with her success on #Jeopardy. Crazy. In all the coverage across Canadian media never once was her being a #lesbian mentioned. You made it the lead into the story, bad grammar too. Ridiculous.”

Even fellow CBS journalist Barbara-Lee Edwards criticized NBC’s tweet. “What is poorly written, insensitive and just plain insulting?” she quote tweeted earlier.

Some ‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Defend NBC’s Tweet About Mattea Roach

While some “Jeopardy!” fans blasted NBC for their tweet, others were perfectly okay with it. Some wondered if NBC brought up Mattea Roach’s sexuality in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week, which runs from April 25 to May 1.

When one fan commented that they didn’t know what Roach’s sexual orientation had to do with anything, another fan spoke up about how lesbians have commonly been marginalized. “We had those for yrs by not recognizing the achievements of marginalized groups. We celebrate achievements of each group now because the attitude of your tweet was shared by too many for too long.”

Other fans mentioned how Roach might inspire other LGBTQ people to shoot their shot and follow their dreams. And how other news outlets had no problem bringing up the “Jeopardy!” champ’s job or where she’s from. Some of these fans wish her sexuality could just be taken in stride too.

But for many fans, the real problem was the grammatical errors in the tweet. “Does she tutor on the subject of lesbianism? If not, this caption doesn’t make sense,” one person said.

“Does she teach women how to live great lives as lesbians? If not, I don’t see how her sexual orientation is something to publicize,” another fan wrote earlier.