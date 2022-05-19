‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Pose Bizarre ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Casting Theories

This season of “Jeopardy!” has been its most dramatic and controversial in history. Following the death of the game show’s icon Alex Trebek, “Jeopardy!” went through a slew of hosting stints before finally pairing up the current duo, actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik and “Jeopardy!” legend Ken Jennings. In addition, “Jeopardy!” fans have been introduced to several super champs in one season, a major milestone for the game show. Now, with season 38 of the game show to conclude in July, we can look forward to the return of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and fans have some wild suggestions for potential contestants.

“Jeopardy!” fans are some of the most dedicated out there, so they’re not shy about sharing their opinions regarding their beloved game show. And following the unveiling of this fall’s “Celebrity Jeopardy!” fans took to social media in a frenzy to share their contestant picks.

Potential ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Picks — From ‘The Hangover’ to Kesha

Picks for “Celebrity Jeopardy!” ranger from actors, comics, and singers. One fan suggested, “I think Ken Jeong would be both entertaining and good at the game.” That same fan cited him as a “comedian and licensed doctor.”

As per The Sun, Jeong is known for his role in the comedic movie franchise, “The Hangover.”

Another fan shared support for the commenter’s “Celebrity Jeopardy!” choice. “I think he’s at a good intersection of entertaining and intelligent for celebrity jeopardy.” The NPR reports that “The Hangover” star is a licensed physician who worked in internal medicine.

Other fans said they’d choose Kenan Thompson for “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Thompson has hosted “Jeopardy!” parodies on “Saturday Night Live,” which remain a staple for the show.

A third interesting pick might surprise readers. More than a few fans said they’d choose Kesha for “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Several fans vouched for her intelligence, one writing, “Kesha is actually very smart.”

Another fan concurred, commenting, “Big second to the Ke$ha nomination.” According to the news outlet, Kesha scored a 1500 on her SATs before she decided to pursue a career in music.

Meanwhile, others parted from the “K” names, instead turning to “Harry Potter” icon Daniel Radcliffe. With an education from Hogwarts, the Harry Potter actor could surely ace a round or two of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” Right? Fans seem all for it.

“Daniel Radcliffe would probably have some fun on Celebrity Jeopardy!” one fan commented, adding they also feel “like he might be game to do it.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Argue Over Game Show’s Next Permanent Host

The return of “Celebrity Jeopardy!” definitely means that both the game show’s fans and showrunners are finally beginning to move on without their longtime fearless leader. However, while many people are looking forward to “Celebrity Jeopardy!” and the “Tournament of Champions,” others are still locked in on the debate about the game show’s permanent hosting dilemma.

Following the debacle surrounding Mike Richards, “Jeopardy!” G.O.A.T. Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik came together to host the show. Since then, though, fans have gone head to head over who they think should be cast permanently. That discussion continued in the aforementioned Reddit post.

“My dream is that Ken Jennings is the host,” one fan wrote. Others claimed the deciding factor would come down to the actress having a much too busy schedule, with her show, “Call me Kat” renewed another year.