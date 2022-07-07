‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Question Show’s Intentions Following Politically Charged Clue

“Jeopardy!” is known for testing its contestants on a wide variety of trivia topics and knowledge, including current events.

But earlier this week, one “Jeopardy!” category got fans talking online. The category focused on “The Representative From…” different states, highlighting various politicians. According to TV Insider, though, some eagle-eyed fans picked up on a thread connecting two of those clues together.

This week, the January 6 hearings are taking place, and the two clues are related to the political proceedings. One clue read, “Wyoming: This woman starting in 2017, taking the seat her dad had won nearly 40 years before.”

Current champion Yungsheng Wang correctly answered, “Who is Liz Cheney?”

Cheney is the vice-chair of the House select committee investigating the attack on January 6, 2021, on the U.S. Capitol. She’s investigating the incident with U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson, who appeared in the second “Jeopardy!” clue.

“Mississippi: Bennie Thompson who chairs the select committee investigating the events of this date in 2021,” the clue read. Contestant Alicia O’Hare replied, “What is January 6th?”

“Jeopardy!” fans soon took to Twitter to comment on the political clues.

Tonight on Jeopardy! The question is “Who is Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)?” pic.twitter.com/Y0AMXDrC6k — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 7, 2022

‘Jeopardy!” Fans Weigh In On Jan. 6 Clues

Several different fans commented on the likelihood of both clues appearing in the same category on Twitter. One fan wrote, “#January6thCommittee @BennieGThompson was just an answer on #Jeopardy …right after Liz Cheney was an answer. People are paying attention.”

Another person said, “Jeopardy asking about Liz Cheney and January 6th in the same category tonight – just @ me next time.”

“Liz Cheney, a hero right now #Jeopardy,” someone else said.

A different fan, however, had a less enthused outlook on the clues. “There’s now a Jeopardy question about January 6th. Ugh,” the fan wrote.

It’s likely a coincidence that the “Jeopardy!” episodes featuring Cheney and Thompson aired during the hearings. Especially considering the fact that these episodes are filmed months in advance.

Public Defender and Current Champ Yungsheng Wang Misses Courtroom Question

Earlier, the official “Jeopardy!” Twitter page posted a behind-the-scenes look at current champion Yungsheng Wang. The 3-day champ solidified his victory last night in a narrow final round. But before that, he missed the mark on a simple question related to his occupation.

Wang is a public defender in Los Angeles. But during the “Double Jeopardy!” round, he missed a simple clue from the “In the Courtroom” category. Although he buzzed in first, Wang blanked on the answer and didn’t respond before time ran out.

In the video, host Mayim Bialik says after the match, “I do want to ask about sidebar. You’re a public defender. You knew it, it just wouldn’t come out in time.”

Wang shook his head and said, “My judge is gonna kill me. I haven’t done it in a while, so he’s gonna be like, ‘Really? Really, you’re in here every single day. What is wrong with you?’ I’m like, ‘Well, you try to do this.'”

See the interaction for yourself below.