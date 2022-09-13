‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Ken Jennings First Night as Official Host

Jeopardy! is finally back after a hiatus, and fans couldn’t be more excited. The new season comes with new co-hosts, and fans were excited to see Ken Jennings in his first night as official co-host.

The fan-favorite competition gameshow returned this week, and while Jennings had been an interim host last season, it was his first time as an official host. The official Jeopardy! Twitter page tweeted a video of Jennings being introduced as host to the live audience for the first time, and it was a great watch. The audience went wild for the new co-host, and the applause was roaring.

In the video, Jennings says: “Welcome to the show. I am so honored to be announced as the host of Jeopardy!, but I’m even more excited to be here with you beginning a new season with our Emmy-winning Jeopardy! staff and crew, with an audience in back in the studio for the first time in 2 and a half years! Yes!”

The tweet was captioned: “And the crowd goes.. After two and a half years without an audience, it feels good to have you back. Welcome an all-new season of categories, clues and contestants. Jeopardy! S39 premieres TONIGHT!”

And the crowd goes 👏👏👏 After two and a half years without an audience, it feels good to have you back.



Welcome an all-new season of categories, clues and contestants. Jeopardy! S39 premieres TONIGHT 🥳 pic.twitter.com/fS8vapIE2I — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 12, 2022

It was a great moment, and it was hard to tell who was more excited — the fans or Jennings. Many responded to the video. One fan wrote: “‘And now, Here is the host of #JEOPARDY!, @KenJennings (and soon, @missmayim bialik).’ Happy to see an announcer like Johnny Gilbert, still going strong and staying healthy, to keep his voice alive and powerful, as well as remembered. Alex Trebek should be proud.”

Both Jennings and Mayim Bialik are the official co-hosts. The executive producer of the show, Michael Davies, announced the decision back in July in a digital letter to fans.

The Twitter account has been teasing the new season, and fans were ready to stop watching previews. The day before the premiere, they tweeted a video of Jennings and Bialik looking off into the distancing and rubbing their chins deep in thought. The tweet was captioned: “Hhhmmm … pretty sure there’s something happening tomorrow. That’s right, it’s the premiere of S39! RT if you’re ready for new episodes of Jeopardy!”

Hhhmmm … pretty sure there's something happening tomorrow.



That's right, it's the premiere of S39! RT if you're ready for new episodes of Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/Xj8MaWwc8a — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 11, 2022

Many fans responded with comments along the lines of “finally!”

The duo have taken up hosting duties following the death of Alex Trebek. It was a very sad time for everyone. However, the Jeopardy! team brought Jennings, an alum and former champion of the show, and Bialik, a neurosurgeon and actress, on as co-hosts temporarily. When they were officially announced, fans were very excited to have an official host.

The new season of the show began Monday.