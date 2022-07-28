‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React To Show’s Permanent Hosting Decision

Jeopardy! fans have now received word that both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have been named permanent hosts of the game show. While some of them probably are happy that Jennings will be around, they might be a bit cool toward Bialik. There are some Ken fans who definitely wanted him to be the sole host. No one else. Then, there have been a few who wanted Bialik to hang on to the post by herself. Well, not everyone is going to be happy with this decision.

Fans would go over to a thread on Reddit and share their thoughts. Upon hearing that Jennings would host the Tournament of Champions and kick off the season in September, some fans were overjoyed. “That’s what I needed to hear,” one Redditor writes. “Also, glad they aren’t rerunning the College Championship. I can watch it on Hulu. But getting to see some best of episodes and maybe find out who’s in the second chance tourney will be cool.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Will Have Both Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings On Board

Another fan writes, “Excited to watch the ToC, and glad they went with Ken for it. I think Mayim is great, but seeing Ken interact with all of these new Jeopardy legends at once will be a lot of fun.” Yes, Bialik will have a role on the show, too. While she might not be a total fan favorite, Bialik has had some good moments as a host. She held down the show behind the famed podium while Jennings was taking an extended break over the summer.

In part of the release from Sony, it stated that both hosts are at the beginning of their Jeopardy! hosting careers. This fan writes, “Hope that means Ken’s in it for the long haul.” This was followed by a reply, “I noticed that wording too. Makes it seem like they intend to keep both around long term.” Well, a couple of other fans would state that it appears both Jennings and Bialik signed long-term deals to be on Jeopardy!

That’s a good thing because fans like consistency on their game shows. All you have to do is look at Wheel of Fortune and how long Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been on there. Jeopardy! has had some tumultuous periods of time, sadly coming after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. It appears, though, that Sony is looking to keep things on an even keel going forward. This fan already is penciling in time to watch Jennings more on the show. “Glad we’ll have lots of Ken to look forward to!” the Redditor writes. “Seems like they’re trying to work around Mayim’s sitcom filming schedule.”