‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Reveal Their Hopes for New ‘Inside Jeopardy’ Podcast

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies isn’t just an integral part of the crew – he’s also a passionate fan of the long-running game show. So when he was officially handed the reins in April, he immediately set to work improving and building upon the already iconic series.

Davies’ vision for Jeopardy! includes a variety of new projects. Those on the horizon include daily highlights and an exciting Second Chance Tournament (and even more Jeopardy!). The most highly anticipated of all, however, is the weekly behind-the-scenes podcast.

The podcast, entitled Inside Jeopardy!, launched on Monday (August 1). Ahead of its release, Davies shared his hopes for the podcast on the official quiz show website.

“Because there is always so much to talk about on Jeopardy! (it’s a sport, remember?), we will be launching a topical weekly podcast,” he wrote. “Hosted by the Jeopardy! producers, including me, Inside Jeopardy! will give you an inside look into everything going on behind the scenes at America’s Favorite Quiz Show: everything from gameplay analysis and behind-the-scenes stories, to official announcements, and special interviews.”

Did you know that there’s a new @Jeopardy! podcast? And did you further know that the first episode just dropped, with inside news on the new season, the Second Chance lineup, and more??? https://t.co/PNkw1s5zSM — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) August 3, 2022

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Discuss Their Hopes for the Podcast

The Inside Jeopardy! podcast is a major addition to the franchise, especially for the game show’s most dedicated fans, who could never learn enough about their favorite series.

Initially, fans assumed that only producers and hosts would appear on the podcast. In the first episode, however, they learned that contestants could also make an appearance, as well as Jeopardy! superfan Lilly (a.k.a OneEclecticMom). Because of this, a discussion broke out on Reddit regarding what they hope to see in future episodes.

“I think it would be fun and beneficial to hear from some people involved in contestant selection,” one fan wrote. “What kinds of things they looks for, memorable auditions, stuff like that.”

“Judges would be great on weeks where there are controversial rulings,” another said. “Would be great to hear official explanations on why some rulings are made in certain ways.”

The series has attracted a huge amount of criticism for its “inconsistent” rulings in recent episodes. As such, fans immediately latched onto this idea. “That’d be great,” one user agreed. “There’s extremely little discussion of official Jeopardy! rules from [the show] itself. And you have to cobble together particular rulings, some of which seem inconsistent.”

Then, of course, there’s Claire McNear, a beloved Jeopardy! icon. Claire is the author of Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider’s Guide to Jeopardy!

Other fan suggestions include interviews with backstage favorites like Clue Crew member Jimmy McGuire and producer Sarah Foss. And at least one of these wishes has already come true, as Sarah Foss co-hosts the podcast!