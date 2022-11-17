‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Rip Writers Following Controversial Tournament of Champions Result

A major mishap of biblical proportions took place on Jeopardy! during its Tournament of Champions and fans are ticked off. On Wednesday’s episode, Andrew He captured his second game in the tournament’s final round. He needs one more win to nab the electric Tournament of Champions title. But there are some fans who think that Sam Buttrey happened to have lost on a bad call.

Let’s look at where things stood going into the famed Final Jeopardy! round. Buttrey was ahead with $14,800, He had $13,200, and Amy Schneider was at $2,400. So, the final clue came under the category “The New Testament” and read: “Paul’s letter to them is the New Testament epistle with the most Old Testament quotations.” Schneider answered with “Who are The Hebrews.” TOC host Ken Jennings called it a right answer. Buttrey came up with “Who are The Romans” and it was called wrong. He’s answer of “Philippiaes” was wrong, too. After Buttrey’s wager, though, he wound up with enough earnings to win on Wednesday, TV Insider reports.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Are Hoping For Correction In Next Episode

Fans of Jeopardy! were not happy at all. There’s so much debate over who wrote what in the biblical texts, especially when it comes to The New Testament. The Jeopardy! fan website pointed out that there are “conflicting sources as to whether Romans or Hebrews contains more quotations. Secondly, there’s the more pressing question of authorship—specifically of Hebrews. There’s no dispute that Paul wrote Romans.”

“What a bunch of crap,” wrote a fan in the Jeopardy! Reddit forum. “This is a terrible clue. The authorship of Hebrews is disputed. Not counting Hebrews, Romans has the most [quotations]. Sam was robbed.” Another person wrote, “Way to go writers you have just screwed up the biggest TOC in years. Sam was correct. This should be overturned.”

Another viewer wrote, “I just feel sick for Sam. He played a tremendous game and lost on a questionable FJ clue. The writer of Hebrews never identifies themself, as Paul does in his letters.” There are some fans, though, who are hoping the show corrects this miscue in its next episode on Thursday. “Wondering if, since it’s a tournament, they’ll make an announcement at the beginning of tomorrow’s show?” one fan wrote. “It’s just hard for me to believe that nobody caught this pretty massive blunder.”

This person wrote, “What a rough break for Sam; it’s been awhile since we’ve had a FJ this egregiously misleading or outright wrong. It’s sad to see a tournament affected by something like this, as bringing the affected contestants back for another chance won’t work here.”