‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked Over Mattea Roach’s ‘Rough Game’ Leading to Epic Comeback

Some “Jeopardy!” fans have a bone to pick with the contestants from Friday night’s game, especially 14-day champ Mattea Roach. Roach has displayed an impressive gameplay strategy over the last few weeks as she racks up win after win. But some “Jeopardy!” fans are frustrated that she and other contestants missed several questions in the regular and Double “Jeopardy!” rounds.

Mattea Roach started off strong by sweeping the “Crossword Clues ‘K'” category, missing only one question. But once the game moved over to a new category, several clues per category stumped all three contestants, even as they tried different answers. While some categories went well, like “1980s TV” and “Drafting the Constitution,” others presented obstacles to the contestants, like “Old Job Names” and “Animal, Vegetable, or Mineral.”

According to The Sun, one “Jeopardy!” fan on Twitter talked about this “rare” event. It’s called a “triple-miss category,” where three out of the five clues in the category go either unanswered or are incorrectly answered by the contestants.

“So, two triple-miss categories in this #Jeopardy round? When was the last time that happened in a round?” the fan asked online.

Other fans complained that the contestants chose not to buzz in as much for several clues as well. “I feel like I’m hearing a lot of ‘No’ in this game #Jeopardy,” a different fan wrote. Someone else followed that up and said, “Not the best Jeopardy round. That was rough.”

If the contestant buzzes in with the wrong answer, they lose the amount of money that the clue was worth. So some contestants see it as a safer play to not buzz in than to make a random guess on something they don’t know and lose money. The game show calls these clues “triple-stumpers,” when all three contestants choose not to answer.

Perhaps triple-stumpers were more common in last night’s game than most “Jeopardy!” rounds. But at the end of the day, each contestant is doing the best they can.

How Did Mattea Roach Come Back From the Last ‘Jeopardy!’ Match?

So, at the end of that “rough” round of “Jeopardy!”, Mattea Roach led the way with $5,600, while her competitors ended the round with zero dollars and negative dollars. They got back into the game during the Double Jeopardy! round, but by then it was too late. Roach was on a roll.

She buzzed into 16 clues, compared to her competitors, who buzzed in before her three and six times respectively. Roach ended the second round with $26,000, while her competitors only had $2,800 and $1,600. Come “Final Jeopardy!”, Roach wagered a whopping $8,000 on her answer and got it right. She ended the game with $34,000, adding to her now 14-day total of $320,081.