‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked That All Contestants Missed This 2022 Olympics Clue

The current season of “Jeopardy!” marks a historic one in the game show’s history, with multiple super-champs absolutely dominating the game throughout the last few months. However, despite the loaded lineup of contestants, one clue had even our reigning champion, Ryan Long, stumped. During the Tuesday night airing of “Jeopardy!” fans were shocked when all of the show’s contestants failed to answer a question about the 2022 Olympics.

The question that left our contestants stumped and fans of “Jeopardy!” frustrated pertained to champion figure skater, Nathan Chen. According to PopCulture, the game show’s contestants were presented with a photo of the Olympic athlete while current host Mayim Bialik read the clue: “He took gold with a powerhouse free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics.”

Bialik waited, though no one buzzed in and after the clue timed out, the host revealed, “That is Nathan Chen, an absolutely unbelievable athlete.”

Fans of the game show became frustrated when none of the “Jeopardy!” contestants chose to answer the question. As per the outlet, many viewers felt the contestants should have been more about the topic since the Olympic games were so recent. In addition, they felt the contestants should have been more knowledgeable given the global scale of the event.

One fan of “Jeopardy!” scorned the players, writing, “Absolutely disgusted that none of the ‘Jeopardy!’ contestants knew who Nathan Chen is.”

Another said, “Can’t believe no one knew Nathan Chen this evening in light of all clues/photo.”

Interestingly, the outlet reported Nathan Chen was featured in another “Jeopardy!” clue just recently.

Ryan Long Joins the Ranks of ‘Jeopardy!’s Super Champs

Despite that even our current champ, Ryan Long, failed to respond to the clue about Nathan Chen on Tuesday night, he nevertheless managed to take home another win during the evening’s installment. So far, Long has scored a total of 13 wins. Not only that but he’s also joined the game show’s “Leader Board of Legends,” making him one of “Jeopardy!’s” all-time super champs.

Currently, PopCulture states Ryan Long currently ranks 10th on “Jeopardy!’s” list of contestants with the most winning consecutive games. Several other recent additions to that list include “Jeopardy!” Season 38’s first super champ, Matt Amodio, as well as Amy Schneider, and Ryan Long’s predecessor, Mattea Roach. That list also includes the game show’s all-time super champ and one of “Jeopardy!’s” two current hosts, Ken Jennings.

The game show celebrated Ryan Long’s most recent achievement on Instagram Tuesday, writing, “Ryan Long is officially one of the all-time greats!”

Disregarding his lack of familiarity with the question about Nathan Chen, the game show’s fans took to the comments with plenty of congratulatory remarks.

Of the Philadelphia rideshare driver, one fan said, “Yo Ryan, you are the true Philly Dude.”

Another commented, “Most likable champ so far! Good for him – hope he keeps going!”