‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Sound Off on Show’s Final Hosting Decision Between Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings

For close to a year, Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings have split hosting duties for the iconic game show Jeopardy!. The decision for dual hosts followed the tragic loss of Alex Trebek, who led the series for so long that “Alex Trebek” and “Jeopardy!” are now inextricably tied and will likely remain so forever.

In theory, the idea of two hosts rather than one was strong. No one could ever replace Alex Trebek, so why not give something new a try?

It was just enough to give the long-running show a fresh spin but maintained the essence of the game that fans have loved for decades. It wasn’t long, however, before fans began to express distaste for the new arrangement.

Ken Jennings had his supporters and Mayim Bialik had hers, but seldom few fans supported the idea of both stars at the helm. As time wore on, more and more fans called for Ken Jennings to be named permanent host. Or, at the very least, for the dual hosting era to come to an end.

‘Jeopardy!’ Reveals Both Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik Will Remain Hosts

For months, Jeopardy! producers assured fans that a decision would be made before Season 39 began this fall. “We hope to have a hosting announcement very, very soon,” Executive Producer Michael Davies shared with Variety just last month.

“But with all of our plans for Jeopardy!,” he continued. “Which is more Jeopardy!, not less, more versions —we’re going to need multiple hosts to represent the entire audience, to represent the entire country, in order to take this franchise forward.”

Fans took this to mean that a singular host would be chosen. As it turns out, however, they were mistaken. Rather than choose between their two talented hosts, Jeopardy! opted to keep both behind the legendary lectern.

After months of requests for a single host, to say fans took this new development badly would be an understatement. “I’m sick over this. [Mayim Bialik has] been terrible as host. Why would they do this? I can’t think of one true Jeopardy! fan that wants her hosting,” one aggrieved fan wrote.

“Jeopardy! is no longer must-see TV for me. I don’t care for the way Bialik cuts in while contestants are still answering and then blurts out the answer. Jennings is ok but sometimes smarmy. I wish they would pick one host,” another complained.