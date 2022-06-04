‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Sound Off on ‘Preemptions’ Due to Major Sporting Event

Ryan Long’s winning streak has further grown the historic nature of the current season of “Jeopardy!” however, unfortunately, for some West Coast fans, the game show’s series of super champs just isn’t enough to outrank one major sporting event. In a recent Reddit thread, one user warned other fans that, ahead of the 2022 NBA Finals, new episodes of “Jeopardy!” could be preempted to accommodate the long-awaited sports event.

In addressing other “Jeopardy!” viewers, they wrote, “Tonight, the NBA Finals will begin airing on ABC stations, meaning that if your ABC affiliate airs Jeopardy! in the primetime access hour (7-8 PM), the show may be preempted.”

According to The U.S. Sun, preempted means that the new episode(s) of “Jeopardy!” will be aired at a later date due to a more “urgent” broadcast.

Game Show Fans Debate ‘Jeopardy!’s Scheduling Conflict

Other game show fans took to the post to share their own insights about “Jeopardy!’s” preemption.

“In addition,” one Redditor added, “Disney purchased a portion of the television broadcast rights to NHL games starting this season, and with that deal came the exclusive rights to the Stanley Cup Finals this year.”

Disgruntled “Jeopardy!” fans took to the comments to air their grievances.

“We don’t like preemptions,” one viewer said.

Another attempted to clear up the confusion regarding the schedule change:

“The weeknight games in the NBA Finals are 9 PM Eastern starts, so with the hour pregame, stations that air J! in the 7-8 PM hour in the Eastern time zone will not be affected, but the rest of the country will be affected if they air it at 7-8 in their time zone.”

As such, fans nationwide shared disappointment regarding the updated “Jeopardy!'” air time.

“1:30 Friday AM KOTA Rapid City, SD GRR,” one fan said. Another wrote, disappointedly, “3:30 AM” over here.

Ryan Long Officially Becomes Official Game Show Legend

Among all the confusion regarding the “Jeopardy!'” schedule on the West Coast, Ryan Long, the game show’s current champ, has officially achieved legend status. With 15 straight wins, the game show contestant has joined the ranks of Mattea Roach, Amy Schneider, and “Jeopardy!” season 38’s first super champ, Matt Amodio.

Following his 15th straight win, Long spoke about his thoughts on joining the game show’s legends.

“Every time I hear it,” he admitted, “it sounds like…I’m waiting for the punchline. Yeah, a legend? A legend’s a nice title.”

Nevertheless, despite his new status, the game show star admitted he didn’t really have a strategy coming into “Jeopardy!” Instead, he revealed, “I just do what feels right.”

Doing what feels right is helped by the fact that, earlier in his run, he revealed his brain is like a storage locker; that he keeps a bunch of information under lock and key in his mind. Who needs strategy then when you have that much knowledge in your grasp?