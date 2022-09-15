‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Speak Out About Huge Changes Made for Ken Jennings’ Official Debut as Host

Jeopardy! fans are rejoicing over the fact that Ken Jennings is back and this time he’s listed as the host of the game show. OK, so Monday night, another season, this one would be No. 39, started up. Jennings will be the host through December, then Mayim Bialik comes along and takes over. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit. See, fans just wanted to speak out about Ken’s return and of the fabled game show itself.

There are some notable changes to the show this season. In fact, you will be able to see champ Amy Schneider among the memorable moments on Jeopardy! But there’s also something else that is getting attention. After a two-plus-year absence, a live studio audience has returned. It’s something that will make the show a lot more active and fun. Anytime Jennings, Bialik, or the contestants can be in front of a crowd, it does add something to the energy of Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings Happy To Be Host of ‘Jeopardy!’

What did Jennings say when introduced to the show’s audience members as well as those watching at home? “I am so honored to be introduced as the host of Jeopardy!” Jennings said. “But I’m even more excited to be here with you beginning a new season with our Emmy-winning Jeopardy! staff and crew, with an audience back in the studio for the first time in two and a half years.”

Fans would fill up social media platforms with their own reactions. “So great to hear Ken announced as ‘the host of Jeopardy!’ instead of ‘hosting Jeopardy!’,” one wrote on Instagram. “Season 38 was quite a record-breaking season. Looking forward to seeing what the class of season 39 will be like.” This one said, “LOVE KEN AND LOVE JEOPARDY.” Another fan wrote, “My prayers have been answered!!!! YAY”. One fan appeared to be confused about the hosting situation. “Congratulations Ken but I am going to miss Mayim,” this fan wrote. “Is Ken THE NEW HOST? No, Mayim?”

As we said, Bialik will be along for her time after the first of the year. Of course, she also is busy with her Fox sitcom Call Me Kat. But she will be around in the fall for a bit, too. If you are a fan of Celebrity Jeopardy!, then you are in luck! Bialik will be hosting that show in the coming season. One way to keep up with all the happenings on the game show is by listening to the Inside Jeopardy! podcast that is out now. Executive producer Michael Davies started this up this year. It’ll be a new way to know what’s going on with all things Jeopardy!