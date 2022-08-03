‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Spot Major Mistakes in Streaming Episodes

Jeopardy! is currently in the midst of its late-summer hiatus. But this year, the series went all out to ensure that fans weren’t left empty-handed. In addition to the reruns handpicked by Executive Producer Michael Davies himself, the hit game show also introduced a weekly podcast, Inside Jeopardy!, and a brand new streaming channel.

The channel, available on Pluto TV, allows fans to watch Jeopardy! reruns 24/7, should they so choose. It launched on Monday (August 1) alongside a matching Wheel of Fortune channel. And, of course, fans rushed to put it to good use.

It didn’t take long, however, for fans to notice some major flaws in the streaming channel. First, the service only includes 33 seasons of Jeopardy!. This doesn’t even cover Alex Trebek‘s run as host, let alone the entire history of the show.

To make matters worse, some seasons only have one episode available to watch, while others are completely empty. “With 40+ years of episodes to choose from, the number they actually show is surprisingly small,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

So far, it appears as though Pluto TV is only carrying the various episodes of #Jeopardy that appeared on Netflix over the years. I hope this is just the beginning, but this collection will definitely leave the diehard fans wanting more. — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) August 1, 2022

Other fans chimed in to ease the distress. “I’m almost certain [more will] get added at some point in the future,” one said. “The Price is Right started out on Pluto with a limited catalog and now has an insane number of episodes.”

Unfortunately, the skeletal selection is only one of the flaws in the newest addition to the Jeopardy! franchise. One eagle-eyed fan noted that at least one episode was misdated, meaning there are likely others lurking within the catalog.

“The show being aired right now, Show #6546, is misdated as Friday, February 15, 2013,” they wrote. “It was, in fact, Monday, February 18, 2013.”

An ensuing statement from Vulture assured fans that the streaming channel would continue to improve over time. “The Jeopardy! channel will feature only episodes hosted by the late Alex Trebek,” they wrote. “And will draw from 33 of the 37 seasons he hosted between 1984 and 2021.”

“The streamer will also program themed blocks featuring episodes from the Tournament of Champions, Battle of the Decades, and other Jeopardy! events,” they continued. “The streamer’s deal [makes] it the exclusive free-streaming home of [Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune] for the next two years and gives it access to 250 episodes of each show at launch, with a new batch of 250 episodes cycling in a year from now.”

This means fans have an entire year to wait before new episodes are added to the service. The current catalog does feature enough episodes for 1-2 per day. But those who prefer binge or background watching will have to watch reruns of reruns until August 2023.

Thankfully, Season 39 of Jeopardy! will premiere long before then, giving fans plenty of new content to enjoy.