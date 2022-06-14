‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Stunned by Contestant Confusing Michael Caine for Mick Jagger

As a contestant on Jeopardy! you can’t be expected to have all the answers. After all, isn’t that the point of the game? Well, despite that basic rule, there are certainly some exceptions. And, as such, Jeopardy! fans were shocked Monday night when one contestant, in a massive blunder, mistook Batman actor Michael Caine for British music icon Mick Jagger, sending viewers into an uproar.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the contestant, named Mazin Omer, mixed up the two British icons after hearing the following clue: “To honor his father, this star here was knighted in his birth name, Sir Maurice Micklewhite.” As per the outlet, the clue featured a photo of the Batman actor.

See how the round went below.

Following his broadcasted blunder, Jeopardy! fans have flocked to Twitter, sharing their immediate responses to the exchange.

“The Michael Cain/Mick Jagger response will live on as an historic bad answer,” one viewer proclaimed on Twitter. Another fan of the game show inquired which of the two stars would be more offended at the flub. Meanwhile, other fans were simply “FLABBERGASTED.”

Despite his historically bad answer, Omer managed to finish the round with $2,000 in total, placing second out of the three contestants. Additionally, the outlet highlighted that while Mick Jagger was far from being the correct answer to host Mayim Bialik’s clue, both he and Michael Cain were knighted by the British Royal Family. So, even though he mistook the identity of the pictured individual, Omer was at least aware that Mick Jagger was, in fact, knighted nonetheless.

Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Mattea Roach is Still Waiting On Earnings

We have met two Jeopardy! champions over the last several weeks following Mattea Roach’s historic streak. That said, after scoring more than half a million dollars in winnings, the Canadian law student is still waiting to receive her paycheck. Why? We have all the details below.

Taking to Twitter, Mattea Roach shared that despite the outdatedness of physical checks, every Jeopardy! winner receives just that. So, after wrapping up her 23rd win, Roach received a paper check worth $560,983. In addition, she struggled to cash the check as, many forgot, she would have to translate the American dollars into Canadian currency.

Still, the icing on the cake was that Canada’s banks held the check for nearly a month before finally depositing it into her account. On Twitter, she wrote, “the bank held it for FIFTEEN business days because it was ‘a large amount of money in a foreign currency.'”

Fans erupted in confusion following her post, many of whom questioned the rather outdated method of payment.

“Wait. They gave you a literal check instead of a wire transfer for an amount that large?” one Jeopardy! fan asked in disbelief. Others were even more shocked at how long the contestant had to wait to receive her payout.