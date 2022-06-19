‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Megan Wachspress Didn’t Deserve To Win

Megan Wachspress is the current Jeopardy! champion but fans are out with their claws wondering why she won on Friday. Some are pointedly saying that she did not deserve to win. Why the dust-up here among longtime viewers? It has to do with an answer on the Friday show hosted by Mayim Bialik.

Here’s your Final Jeopardy question from Friday: “Congratulating her on the 1869 release of her biography, Frederick Douglass wrote, ‘I have wrought in the day- you in the night.'” Got it? Great. According to TVShowsAce, Molly Fleming, a contestant, replies, “Who is Harriet Tubman?” Well, she’s right and picks up $3,200 which she wagered for $6,500 in winnings. This is where some things get interesting.

Fans of ‘Jeopardy!’ Think Sadie Goldberger Was Robbed Of Victory

While Sadie Goldberger also replied with “Who is Harriet Tubman?”, Bialik said they could not accept her response. Why? Apparently, the answer could not be read clearly enough for the judges on the show. Goldberger did write her answer out. Images would show that Tubman was not fully clear to read.

While Goldberger understood, she was disappointed. OK, so Wachspress also answers in the same way and wound up adding $7,500 to her total. That was more than enough for her to win on Friday and up her four-day total to $51,601, according to Bialik. Fans took to Twitter and express their displeasure at this decision.

Sadie was robbed on #Jeopardy tonight. I’ve seen worse handwriting get through. It’s very obvious her answer was Harriet Tubman and she would’ve won. While we are at it can you please find a permanent host so I don’t have to listen to Mayim be so condescending to contestants? pic.twitter.com/gsUhXcrFz2 — Alexandra Brown (@albrown4790) June 18, 2022

This fan writes, “How is pronouncing Gehrig with a K at the end an acceptable Jeopardy answer and writing Harriet Tubman quickly so it’s not perfect unacceptable. Terrible call tonight Jeopardy”. Another fan watching at home says, “Jeopardy must be wanting Megan to win badly. Sadie should’ve won, what letter did she leave out in Harriet Tubman? Megan ain’t really that strong of a player and Sadie should’ve been the new champion. And when did that become a rule, the handwriting was just bad.”

Eric Ahasic Would Recall His Time As A Champion On The Show

Will there be a change of heart among show producers and give Sadie another chance on the game show? It would seem that might be a good thing with these fans in an uproar. Meanwhile, former champion Eric Ahasic said that being on a game show is “mentally and physically exhausting.” Ahasic saw his time on the show come to an end recently. He says in an interview with KARE 11 News that he talked with Ryan Long, whom he beat, about being on there. Ahasic asked Long how he did win 16 times in a row and just keep going. “Because it is just mentally exhausting, right?” Ahasic said. “But it’s physically exhausting! Because you’re standing, you’re stressed, you know, all of that stuff.”