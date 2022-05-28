‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Ryan Long Had an ‘Unfair Advantage’ in His Latest Win

Becoming a Jeopardy! champion requires a vast knowledge of a variety of subjects. You never know what category might appear on the iconic Jeopardy! board, and sometimes, it truly comes down to luck. No one can know it all, but if a familiar category happens to appear late in the game, it can mean huge winnings for the fortune contestant. Especially if that Jeopardy contestant is as aggressive with their bets as Ryan Long, the game show’s newest champion.

Unlike the previous champ, Mattea Roach, when Ryan Long bets in Final Jeopardy!, he goes big. His motto when he first arrived on the Jeopardy! set, after all, was “believe in yourself and lay it all on the line.”

And lay it all on the line he did. Ryan Long bet an astounding $12,999 in Friday’s Final Jeopardy!, demolishing his competitor, Aaron, who didn’t know the answer to the sports question and bet nothing.

Now, in a Reddit thread discussing the episode, some fans are saying Ryan Long had an unfair advantage. However, this isn’t exactly a fair assessment. Is Ryan ruthless in his betting strategy? Absolutely. But that’s just part of the game – contestants are free to bet as much or as little as they wish, as long as they have enough to do so.

In terms of his knowledge of sports and Aaron’s lack thereof, that is, again, part of Jeopardy. Not only that, but it’s part of what makes the game show interesting! A Final Jeopardy! category can, and often does, make or break the game for its players. Ryan Long simply got lucky this time around, the Final Jeopardy category could have stumped him just as easily.

New Champ Ryan Long Sets a ‘Jeopardy!’ Record

Though a small section of fans is growing tired of Ryan Long’s daring Jeopardy! strategy, the majority can’t get enough of the rideshare driver from Philadelphia. And it’s his bold, confident play that carried Ryan Long to his now 11-day winning streak.

The new champ is not only well on his way to surpassing Mattea Roach’s impressive 23-game streak earlier this year but his double-digit streak broke a Jeopardy! record. The game show celebrated the milestone with an Instagram post. “Ryan Long is our FIFTH double-digit champ this season!” the caption read. “We’re breaking records, people.”

When he first came to the show, Ryan thought he would be lucky to win one game. As such, he didn’t bring much in the way of clothing. The champ came with only two shirts!

Now that he’s in the midst of what could turn into a lengthy Jeopardy! streak, he might need to pick up some new clothes. Luckily, the wardrobe department at Jeopardy! has plenty of experience building a seemingly never-ending supply of outfits from only a few items.

“At this point, I have to give a massive shout-out to the magicians in the wardrobe department,” Long shared on Twitter. “I gave them almost NOTHING to work with, and they mixed and matched my gear like I was in a RPG.”