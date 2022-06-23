‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think the Show Has Finally Toppled ‘Family Feud’ as the Most Popular Game Show

While many game shows fight for the top spot in the ratings from week to week, “Jeopardy!” fans think that the trivia show has finally overtaken fan-favorite “Family Feud.”

Both shows have been around for a long time and garnered a pretty loyal fanbase of viewers. But in the last two years, “Jeopardy!” has undergone severe changes after the tragic passing of host Alex Trebek in November 2020. A series of celebrity hosts filled in for him in early 2021. Then, Sony settled on executive producer Mike Richards for the permanent position.

When controversy surrounding Richards blew up on social media, the EP resigned. Sony decided to announce a permanent host this year instead. In the meantime, game show legend Ken Jennings has switched off on hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik.

“Jeopardy!” fans have made their positions on the two current hosts very clear. Some love Jennings and hate on Bialik, while others defend Bialik and call her the obvious choice. This picking of sides likely contributes to the game show either winning or losing against “Family Feud” when it comes to ratings. TV Shows Ace noticed that ratings specifically dipped when Bialik came in to host over Memorial Day weekend.

But the ratings rose in favor of “Jeopardy!” once super-champion Ryan Long’s streak came to an end and Eric Ahasic’s started. Long ended his run with an incredible 16 games, losing out to the Minnesotan meteorologist. Ahasic then went on to win six games in another amazing streak.

So even amid the hosting controversy, are these stellar contestants enough to turn the tide of ratings against “Family Feud” and toward “Jeopardy!”?

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Think Quality Content Has Pushed the Quiz Show Past ‘Family Feud’

Earlier this week, a fan took to the “Jeopardy!” Reddit page to post an update on the weekly ratings. They added a link to TV News Check. The site declared that “Jeopardy!” topped “Family Feud” in ratings last week with 5.2 versus 5.1 in demo ratings. The quiz show reported an 8% jump this week compared to the family game show’s 4% gain.

Many “Jeopardy!” fans discussed in the comments how the change is likely due to the new direction that “Family Feud” has taken with its content.

“Family Feud is just silly at this point,” one fan wrote. They added that the game show has become more about shocking viewers with explicit sexual references than anything else.

“Yeah… some might claim I’m a prude for not liking the current direction of Feud. But it’s really the lame euphemisms and faux-shocked reactions that make it obnoxious, moreso than the body part being mentioned in and of itself,” another fan added.

The original poster went back into the comments to say, “I felt Eric Ahasic’s strong gameplay rather than Ryan Long’s long streak gave J! huge TV ratings boost despite the show being preempted in the West Coast due to NBA Finals?”

This is a solid point, reinforced by the shocking number of super-champions that “Jeopardy!” fans could root for this season. Season 38 has seen more record-breakers than any other, causing viewers to tune in despite the hosting controversy.