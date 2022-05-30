‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Troll Mayim Bialik Over Drug Pun

Since joining “Jeopardy!” as one of the TV game show’s two hosts, Mayim Bialik has caught a lot of slack from fans. Some have argued against her in the role simply because she has no history with “Jeopardy!” while others have judged her attire and her choice to repeat outfits. Overall, fans have been brutal to Mayim Bialik in the past, but now they’re trolling the “Jeopardy!” host over a marijuana pun she during a recent airing.

According to Do You Remember?, the Internet is largely split over Bialik’s pun, with some viewers voicing disapproval while others have further contributed to the joke. Here’s what went down.

The episode, which featured current champ Ryan Long, saw a clue that read, “Marijuana issue sent to this ‘committee’ generally composed of both houses…of the legislature.”

Long supplied an answer, which was “bipartisan committee,” though he wound up getting it wrong. After a brief pause and no additional answer from any of the other “Jeopardy!” contestants, Mayim Bialik joked, “Joint committee, get it?”

Harmless as it might seem, the pun divided audience members, with some viewers taking to social media to air their grievances while others joined in on the joke. Much of the backlash revolved around children and their levels of familiarity with marijuana.

“Why don’t people let her alone!” one “Jeopardy!” fan wrote. “I love her [quirkiness]. If you don’t like her, don’t watch.”

Others commented, “I thought it was very clever and you people are so critical of her.”

One more fan came to Mayim Bialik’s rescue, joining in on the “Jeopardy!” pun with, “People need to lighten up. No need to be so ‘blunt’!”

Mayim Bialik Reveals She’s Become ‘More Comfortable’ Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’

Despite all the backlash Mayim Bialik has faced in her time hosting “Jeopardy!” she’s remained a good sport about many things while on the show, even admitting she’s become more comfortable since receiving the hosting gig. That said, she still thinks it will be quite a while before she’ll be as comfortable hosting “Jeopardy!” and making it look as effortless as Alex Trebek once did.

“You know, sometimes I’ll say things, and I’ll be like, ‘How did that come out of my mouth and why?’ but that’s sort of me in life in general,” she previously told “Entertainment Tonight.”

“So I take it everywhere I go,” she continued. “I’m definitely becoming more comfortable.”

That said, Bialik also spoke to some of the verbal difficulties that come with her job.

“As I become the rhythm of the person talking in my ear, it becomes a little bit easier,” she explained. “But, yu know, on any given day it’s a lot of words coming out of one mouth, and of course it’s edits and pickups and all those things.”

She further concluded, “it’s a lot of energy to expend because you want every contestant to feel as excited and special.”