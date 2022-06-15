‘Jeopardy!’ Former Champ Eric Ahasic Recounts His Crushing Loss: ‘I Overthought It’

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has seen a slew of historic super-champs establish their reign on the long-running game show’s iconic stage. And when super-champ Ryan Long was defeated by Jeopardy! champ Eric Ahasic, we assumed we had another long-running streak. Sadly though, after just six consecutive wins, Jeopardy! fans bid Eric Ahasic goodbye. And now, following his loss, he’s speaking out about his final moments on the beloved TV show.

While speaking with KARE 11 News, Ahasic revealed his first thought after his final answer: “Oh no, I overthought it.”

However, while the loss was definitely upsetting, as we see in the video below, he said, “I’m not gonna lie…there’s some relief.”

In speaking about his loss, he explained to the outlet that, during his rounds, he had done “everything I could dream of.”

That said, viewers can tell Ahasic remains conflicted about the loss. In the interview, he states that while losing was in a way a relief, it also came as a blow.

“You never, ever want to lose on ‘Jeopardy!'” the game show champ explained but at the same time, “just to be like, ‘Alright, I’ve had my time, let’s go, it’s someone else’s turn, I was just so happy for [Megan Wachspress],” who defeated him in Final Jeopardy!

In addition, the Jeopardy! champ expressed his excitement at “being able to watch the game show from behind the scenes.

“I was really excited to be able to watch ‘Jeopardy!’ from behind the scenes…it was really nice,” Eric Ahasic concluded.

How Much Did ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Eric Ahasic Lose By?

Some Jeopardy! losses are more heartbreaking than others. And for Eric Ahasic, who spent a decade and a half striving to earn a spot on the game show, his loss came as a major blow. When his final episode aired on Tuesday, Ahasic had just been complimented by the show’s host, Mayim Bialik on his ongoing winning streak. So it was definitely shocking when he lost by just $2 to the game show’s newcomer, Megan Wachspress.

So what was the question that tripped up our latest champ?

Beneath the category “1972,” the clue read, “In June he said, ‘Don’t lie to them to the extent to say there is no involvement, but just say this is…a comedy of errors.'”

In response, Barry Margulies, who interestingly was once questioned by the Secret Service, wrote H. R. Haldeman. Then, he and Ahasic’s challenger, Megan Wachspress answered Richard Nixon, with Bialik revealing her answer was correct.

Pan to Eric Ahasic and before even revealing his answer, audiences could tell his response, John Dean, was wrong. Worsening the blow, it was revealed that Eric’s bid finalized his loss, with Wachspress taking home the win.