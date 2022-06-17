‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Gregory Scruggs Drops F-Bomb During Game

On Wednesday night, one “Jeopardy!” contestant was not too happy to see a Daily Double pop up, as evidenced by the F-bomb he dropped during the game.

Gregory Scruggs, a journalist from Seattle, got “Jeopardy!” fans talking on Wednesday for two main reasons. For one thing, he apparently swayed for almost the entirety of the game. He also dropped the F-bomb at one point during the episode.

During the regular “Jeopardy!” round, with only three clues left on the board in the “Body Parts in Latin” category, Scruggs hit the Daily Double. When the camera panned to him, however, fans could clearly see him mouth F-word on screen. It’s unclear whether he actually said it out loud as host Mayim Bialik’s voice-over exclaimed how he hit the Daily Double.

He seemed to catch himself, however, by bringing his hand up to his mouth to cover it and scratch at his beard. Likely, Scruggs was not excited about the category for the Daily Double, which may not be his strong suit. The fact that he incorrectly answered the clue also supports this.

But “Jeopardy!” fans on Twitter were not about to let the contestant get off easy. Per the outlet, several fans chimed in to ask, “Did he mouth f***?”

Another fan replied, “Sure looks like the F-Bomb to me!!”

Scruggs also drew fans’ attention because of his constant swaying. If you look at the contestants in the video below, you can see him shifting back and forth constantly throughout the whole game.

Fans on Twitter complained, “This guy is making me seasick.” Another said, “Stop moving, Gregory!” Someone else wrote, “Gregory is a ‘swayer.’”

Could Current ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Megan Wachspress Earn a Spot in the Tournament of Champions?

Unfortunately for Gregory Scruggs, he lost on Wednesday to now three-day champion Megan Wahcspress. She’s started an impressive run, but we’ll have to wait and see if she can continue her winning streak tonight in game four.

If Wachspress wins tonight, then that puts her in the running for the upcoming Tournament of Champions. Contestants must win four games to qualify, but more than five to be seriously considered for the tournament. Right now, a whopping 15 contestants sit on the eligibility board, a good number of whom have earned guaranteed spots.

Like super champions Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Mattea Roach, and Ryan Long. And let’s not forget Sam Buttrey, who won the Professor’s Tournament, or Jaskaran Singh, who won the National College Championship. Jonathan Fisher also has a guaranteed spot, and most like Courtney Shah and Brian Change do as well. Eric Ahasic recently earned his place along with Zach Newkirk.

Now, it comes down to Andrew He and Tyler Rhode battling it out with five wins. Plus Jackie Kelly and John Focht with four wins. If she’s lucky, Megan Wachspress might have a chance to compete for a spot as well.