‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s How Much Ryan Long Has Collected in Winnings So Far

Jeopardy! champ Ryan Long is having an impressive run on the iconic and long-running television game show. Earlier this week, Long was revealed to have made it to the Jeopardy! Leaderboard, placing 10th among some of the greatest Jeopardy! contestants of all time. Now, the successful Jeopardy! player continues his hot streak, racking up the wins and some amazing cash amounts!

Recently, the game show’s Instagram page shared a video clip as gameshow host Mayim Bialik praises Long for his current streak. Noting that the contestant made the right choice when he decided to “invest in himself.”

“Ryan Long has earned over a quarter million dollars in Jeopardy! winnings!” the June 1 Instagram post shares.

Ryan Long Has Won A Shocking Quarter of A Million Dollars So Far On Jeopardy!

The Wednesday afternoon post includes a quick video clip of the game show’s host, Mayim Bialik as she goes over the amazing success Ryan Long has seen since he stepped onto the iconic Jeopardy! stage last month.

“Our champion Ryan Long has said that by accepting the opportunity to appear on Jeopardy! he was investing in himself,” Bialik says in the Insta clip.

“And he laid it all on the line to be here,” the game show host continues.

“Well, Ryan Long,” Bialik adds.

“Our quarter millionaire,” she says, taking a moment to let this amazing winning amount “soak in,” as Long shakes his head in disbelief.

“Your investment has certainly paid off,” Bialik continues. “We are loving watching your remarkable run!”

Long Earns A Coveted Spot Among the “All-Time” Greats

Earlier this week, Jeopardy! host and The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik congratulates Ryan Long as his impressive wins land him a spot among some of the game show’s biggest winners.

“Ryan Long is officially one of the all-time greats!” exclaims the Jeopardy! Instagram page in a post earlier this week on Tuesday, May 31.

The post also includes a quick video of Bialik as she goes over these major accomplishments; shortly after one of Ryan Long’s many wins.

“Well, he did it!” exclaims the Jeopardy! game show host in the Instagram video earlier this week.

“Our champion Ryan Long has made it to the Jeopardy! Leaderboard Of Legends,” the host continues in the post.

“Tied for 10th place all-time for most consecutive wins in regular season play,” Bialik adds of Long.

Bialik continues on in the video, noting that Long’s commitment to holding information has certainly paid off for the contestant!

“And he has proven that being a lifelong Jeopardy! viewer and self-proclaimed “receptacle of knowledge” can really pay off,” Bialik quips in the Instagram clip.