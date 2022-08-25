‘Jeopardy!’: Here’s Which Contestants Are Returning for the Tournament of Champions

If you are fired up for the Tournament of Champions return to Jeopardy! in October, then you are not alone. There is a bevy of contestants waiting to join others who have won the famed tournament before. This event will be led by Ken Jennings, who has won the tournament himself before. Yet our focus here is not on Jennings as much as it is on the contestants who will be participating in the Tournament of Champions.

According to TV Insider, there will be three seeded players in Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach. There are 19 players in the tournament itself with two alternates. The reason these three players are seeded right to the semifinals is that executive producer Michael Davies says that they are “so far ahead of the curve.” Keeping them out of the quarterfinals levels out the playing field, Davies said on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast. Schneider has 40 wins, while Amodio has 38, and Roach has 23.

Contestants Are Ready For Big ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament

How will these winners move on in the competition? Those who win in the six quarterfinal games go on to the semifinals. There, they will compete against the other winners as well as other seeded players. Nine semifinalists then compete across three games. The final round will be conducted under the 2019 Greatest of All Time tournament rules. What does that mean? All three finalists play until someone has won three matches.

Other competitors include Jaskaran Singh, who won the College Tournament 2022; Sam Buttrey, who won the Professors Tournament; Ryan Long, who won 16 games; Jonathan Fisher, who won 11 games; Brian Chang, who won 7 games; Courtney Shah, who won 7 games; Eric Ahasic, who won 6 games; Zach Newkirk, who won 6 games and competed in the last season Alex Trebek was show host; Megan Wachspress, who won 6 games; Andrew He, who won 5 genes; Tyler Rhode, who won 5 games; Jackie Kelly, who won 4 games; John Focht, who won 4 games; Margaret Shelton, who won 4 games; Christine Whelchel, who won 4 games; and Maureen O’Neil, who won 4 games.

Of course, fans of the show know that Jennings will be on board for the first few months of the show’s new season. He will be behind the podium when new shows start running in September through December. It’s also why he will be overseeing the Tournament of Champions during his time, too. After Ken gets done, then Mayim Bialik comes on board to guide the daily shows. She’s also going to oversee Celebrity Jeopardy! as well. It should be a whopper of a season for this much-beloved game show.