‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Congratulates Mattea Roach on ‘Truly Iconic’ Win Streak

Champions know champions and Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! shares his thoughts about watching Mattea Roach hit 23 straight wins. Roach didn’t make it to No. 24, though, as her win streak ended on Friday. The Canadian tutor did lose to her competition in Final Jeopardy! because she could not come up with the right answer. Still, Jennings is effusive in his praise for Roach and her victory run.

Congratulations to Mattea Roach on a truly iconic @Jeopardy streak. I believe she's one of only three champs in history ever to "shoot their age": 23 years old, 23 wins. https://t.co/O0LBkWxRTf — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 7, 2022

Jennings also shares a little news himself in the comments thread on Twitter. “I’m handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months. We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I’ll be back before the end of the season.” He’s referring to fellow Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik.

Let’s turn our attention back to Roach. What a whale of a great run she put together. This win streak lands her among some of the top winners in the show’s history. She’s also qualified to be part of the Tournament of Champions if she chooses to participate. One fan writes in the comments, “I was sad when she lost! Super fun to watch her play.” Another one says, “Wish Alex was around to cheer on a fellow Canuck. She had a hell of a run at age 23.” That reference is to OG host Alex Trebek, who also was from Canada.

Champ Also Looks To Winners Collins, Schneider For Inspiration On ‘Jeopardy!’

Here’s a fan who paid attention to Roach’s final game. “A dollar. She lost by a dollar. What a riveting streak that was. Amy and Matt were great but most of their games were blowouts; there were a lot of nail-biters with Mattea. Welcome to a very elite group, Mattea. See you at the ToC!!”

Roach talked about her favorite past contestants. “Julia Collins, of course, was like the iconic female Jeopardy! player for such a long time,” she said. Collins, back in 2014, won 20 games herself and earned more than $400,000. Recent champ Amy Schneider also gets a tip of the cap, too. “As I was preparing to come on the show, I was, of course, watching Amy’s games, and she was just such a huge inspiration to me preparing. I do not think I’m nearly as good as her.”

As her win streak continued, Roach discusses how she approaches each game. “There’s only so many things that are gonna be asked about on Jeopardy!,” she said. “Like I feel like I have a good general knowledge of many things. Except for sports.” What about preparation? “Mostly I looked at J! Archive a lot,” she said. “And that was really all. I bought flashcards but did not actually write anything on them.”