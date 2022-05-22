It’s been two years since we all found ourselves homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the dreaded quarantine weight has yet to fade away for some of us! This is exactly what Ken Jennings, current Jeopardy! host – and champion – is saying in a recent Twitter post.

The Shirt Isn’t Fitting For Jeopardy! Host Ken Jennings

In a recent Twitter post, Ken Jennings tells his fans that he’s having a hard time dressing for his Jeopardy! hosting duties as of late. Primarily when it comes to trying on his pre-pandemic wardrobe.

I just put on a button-down shirt that I haven’t tried on since before the pandemic, and I look like an office worker pig in a Richard Scarry book. — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 22, 2022

“I just put on a button-down shirt that I haven’t tried on since before the pandemic,” the Jeopardy! star says in a Sunday morning Twitter post.

“And I look like an office worker pig in a Richard Scarry book,” the Jeopardy! host quips.

Ken Jennings May Be Uncertain About His Post-Pandemic Weight, But There’s One Meal Plan He Will Not Be Looking Into

Sure, Ken Jennings is like most of us, still struggling with the weight that crept up on us during the pandemic. Of course, there’s always the go-to idea of meal planning to help curb those snack cravings and shed those unwanted pounds.

However, there is one meal-planning idea that Jennings will never consider. It’s certainly a unique tip at that!

Salsa-Covered Kelloggs Corn Flakes Anyone?

Recently Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared with his fans a photo that “ruins his day” every time he sees it. And, just to be a sport, the Jeopardy! GOAT decided to pass the image on to his fans.

In a May 19 Tweet, Jennings shares a recipe called “Morning Migas,” featuring Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, rice, whole kernel corn, egg, Kellogg’s Corn Pops, plain yogurt, milk, and fresh salsa. A taste pairing of which Jennings just cannot get on board.

I can’t remember why this is in my photo roll but it ruins my day every time I scroll past it and now I’m passing that along to you. pic.twitter.com/eCC81W7uDg — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 19, 2022

“I can’t remember why this is in my photo roll,” the former Jeopardy! contestant notes in a Twitter post last week.

“But it ruins my day every time I scroll past it,” Ken Jennings quips. “And now I’m passing that along to you.”

Of course, with an unusual dish such as this one. Sure, it’s pairing some common ingredients together but it seems to mash together various types of food to create a unique snack. And Jennings’ Twitter followers can’t help but agree with the Jeopardy! host’s assessment.

“That looks disgusting,” comments one fan. Another says that the unique dish is a “Hard pass.”

“No thanks I don’t wanna start my day with that ever,” another Twitter user says. Another Twitter user takes a more sarcastic route, noting that their bowl of regular corn flakes will now “seem so boring.”

“To think I could have been adding egg all this time,” the commenter quips.