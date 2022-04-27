“Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings poked fun at one contestant who missed out on the final clue about his favorite basketball player.

Nicky Smith from San Francisco, California, originally grew up in Milwaukee. So he was devastated to miss out on the “Final Jeopardy!” clue that focused on Milwaukee Bucks’ player Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, Smith ended the regular rounds in the negatives, so he was unable to compete for the final question.

.@Giannis_An34 We may have found your biggest fan on our show today 👀 #OverheardOnSet pic.twitter.com/gyqyEnrcsx — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 27, 2022

The official “Jeopardy!” Twitter page posted a behind-the-scenes video where Ken Jennings ribbed Smith about missing the chance to answer the clue.

“I’m from Milwaukee, this is so tragic,” Smith said in the video. “Literally, I know my mom has emailed him, been like ‘Can I be your gardener?’ Like my brother and his girlfriend have met him. Giannis is… ugh, I just wish I could’ve written and spelled it perfectly too.”

“It was bad luck for him that the one day a stalker of his was on the show, we didn’t get to see them show off,” Jennings quipped. All the contestants laughed.

“Literally, my sibling, our collective partners, hate Giannis. Because ‘It’s all you talk about, why don’t you marry Giannis.’ And it’s like, Giannis, I’m sorry, please. You can put this on YouTube, I love you, Giannis. Stay with Milwaukee forever. You are our king.”

Ken Jennings replied, “That’s how you finish third on ‘Jeopardy!'”

When the show posted the video, they tagged the basketball player and said, “@Giannis_An34 We may have found your biggest fan on our show today.” That’s an understatement.

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Mattea Roach Continues Her Win Streak

While Nicky Smith came in third on last night’s “Jeopardy!” match, Mattea Roach continued her incredible win streak and snagged first place once again. She’s now won 16 consecutive games and racked up $368,981.

The 23-year-old tutor from Nova Scotia, Canada, officially qualifies for the Tournament of Champions as well. She’ll compete later this year alongside fellow Season 38 greats like Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider. And like those two, she’ll hopefully continue breaking records in the near future.

Already, Roach earned seventh on the leaderboard for consecutive wins. Once she reaches 19 games, she’ll tie with David Madden and Jason Zuffranieri. She’s also tenth on the leaderboard for regular-season earnings, slowly making her way up that record. Roach already confirmed that she’s not keen on big wagers, preferring safe options that guarantee her the win.

Once she nears 20 consecutive wins, then Mattea Roach will be in reach of the record set by Julia Collins. A few more wins after that, and she might even reach James Holzhauer at 32 wins or Matt Amodio at 38. In the meantime, we’ll have to wait and see what happens.