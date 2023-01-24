‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.

I'm excited to announce that my Junior Genius series of kids' books is coming out on audiobook this year, all read by me! The Greek Mythology book is up first. It's due out 3/7 and the pre-order Audible link just went live. https://t.co/FXTCwpKEJ1 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) January 24, 2023

Jennings shared the link to the Audible version of the books on Twitter. He wrote, “I’m excited to announce that my Junior Genius series of kids’ books is coming out on audiobook this year, all read by me!”

First on Audible’s roster is the Jeopardy! host’s Greek mythology book, “due out 3/7.” As seen in the post, the pre-order Audible link for Ken Jennings’ newest non-Jeopardy!-related project is now live.

Fans took to the comments with excitement. One of Jennings’ followers commented, “How exciting! I still recommend these to so many people. You started a huge obsession with the US presidents at our house many years ago.”

Aside from books about presidents and Greek mythology, Ken Jennings has also put out children’s books about dinosaurs, outer space, and geography. It’ll be interesting to see how the books perform sales-wise when the audiobook versions become available.

Ken Jennings At the Forefront of New ‘Jeopardy! Masters’ Series

As mentioned above, Ken Jennings is a busy guy. And, as if his work on Jeopardy! and children’s audiobooks wasn’t enough to keep him busy, the TV icon is also slated to helm the game show’s all-new masters series.

To fans’ delight, Ken Jennings will serve as the host of the spinoff game show. It will feature six of the highest-ranked current Jeopardy! contestants. Game show executives have shared that the new show’s participants will face off in a Champion League-style event. The game sees the contestants all striving for the title of Jeopardy! Masters champion.

TV Insider reports that the six contestants appearing in Ken Jennings’ newest Jeopardy! gig include former champs Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, and Mattea Roach. While Amy Schneider won the most recent Tournament of Champions, Amodio, Buttrey, He, and Roach will be able to make another grab for that championship title.

In the meantime, Ken Jennings is actually taking a break as Jeopardy!‘s standing host. Jennings hosted the first half of the season from September through December. As in previous seasons, he’s sharing hosting duties with Call Me Kat star Mayim Bialik who, for now, is set to take over for the 74-game Jeopardy! winner.

Just like Jennings, Bialik is also kept busy with the Jeopardy! brand, serving as host for ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy!