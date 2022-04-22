‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Reveals What Kind of Car Alex Trebek Drove to Work Every Day

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings still loves Alex Trebek as we all do. A fan asks him about the type of car Trebek drove to work. It appears that this fan thought Trebek would drive something quite fancy to his appointed parking spot. Maybe he had some type of help or assistant take over the wheel and park it for Alex Trebek. Well, it looks like Alex might have been just another guy with a pickup. Let’s see what Ken Jennings said in a reply to this fan.

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Drops Some Interesting News About Alex Trebek

Lol Alex always drove a pickup to work. Dodge Ram, I think? https://t.co/nANuHUC058 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) April 21, 2022

See, a pickup truck like many other fans. Alex Trebek of Jeopardy! sadly died in 2020 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Ken Jennings is a host of Jeopardy! along with Mayim Bialik. Jennings also is one of the show’s greatest champions. There have been some rumblings from fans wanting to see him host the show on a full-time basis.

We don’t know the status of that. Jennings and Bialik are sharing the host duties while Bialik also oversees events like the Tournament of Champions. Trebek, though, did have someone else in mind to be a fill-in host and eve his replacement. For Trebek, he reportedly wanted CNN analyst and SiriusXM talk show host Laura Coates to carry the mantle. That did not happen and among the guest hosts that followed after Trebek’s death, Coates did not get a shot.

Don’t Expect To See Jennings Having A Bag With Show’s Name On Him Anytime Soon

You also might not find Jennings with a bag that has the show’s name on it. Why? It all goes back to a fan recently sharing a photo of Trebek with a Jeopardy! tote bag. How do we know it was from the show? Well, the bag has the game show name on it. Would Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings be like Trebek and take a bag with the show name around with him? “I have this bag and am always reluctant to use it around. Not Alex!” Jennings said.

Meanwhile, just after Trebek died, Jennings talked about his final conversation with him in an interview with Good Morning America. “I spoke to him on the phone actually the weekend he passed and he was — he was frail but he was still very much Alex,” Jennings said. “I remember him just being very confident in me to be a guest host if he ever needed that. We were hoping we’d have him with us for longer, but I remember — I was reminded of the thing he always emphasized about the show, which was — he’s not the star of the show. You know, the host is not the star of ‘Jeopardy!'”