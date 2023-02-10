‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Slammed Over ‘Giving an Extra’ Clue to Contestant

Jeopardy! fans are letting Ken Jennings hear it about a supposed faux pas that the host committed on the game show. So, on the episode for Tuesday, February 7, Jennings read the $400 clue in “Literary Title Characters.” The clue was the following: “Lord Henry tells him, ‘To get back my youth (I’d) do anything’…except take exercise, get up early, or be respectable’; Wilde!”

Matthew Marcus biuzzed in and Jennings rememberd the champ’s affinity for Oscar Wilde. Jennings said, “He’s your favorite writer!” ahead of Marcus’ response. But Marcus goofed up and named the wrong Wilde character by saying Ernest instead of Dorian Gray. Still, people did not like that Jennings pitched in his comments. One fan tweeted, “Did anyone else notice Ken Jennings giving an extra clue to Matthew when calling on him to answer a clue?!?!? #Jeopardy”. But Jennings issued a reply to the brouhaha on Twitter himself, writing, “The last word in the clue was ‘Wilde.’ Nobody added a hint.”

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Is Having A Tough Time With The Show’s Fans

So, Ken Jennings of Jeopardy! put that argument to rest. But ther was another issue that fans had with him. On Wednesday, February 8, the issue arose in the $800 clue in “The Corporate Structure” category. This was a visual clue for the players. Jennings read, “A Chicago building is named for this product, and, to play on an old commercial, ‘You’re soaking it in.'” The clue happened to refer to the Palmolive slogan, “You’re soaking in it.”

Once again, fans headed out to Twitter to air their grievances, CinemaBlend reports. For instance, there was this opinon from a fan. This person wrote, “Mistake by Ken Jennings on Jeopardy tonight. When giving the clue, he said “you’re soaking it in” referring to Palmolive. The tag line by Madge was, “You’re soaking in it”. Even geniuses make mistakes”. Jennings offered up another reply about this situation to another fan that worte about the situation. “Not an error or a misread,” Jennings said. “The clue said it was a ‘play on’ an old commercial. The writers had tweaked the slogan to relate to the video clue.”

With al the commotion around him right now, maybe it’s time that Ken take some time off from his hosting duties. Good thing that Mayim Bialik is coming back on board February 20. She was supposed to be on there by now but she had some work still to do on her sitcom Call Me Kat on FOX. Jennings extended his stay to help out. Now, it looks like Bialik is coming along at a good time. Maybe Ken just needs a break from being behind the podium.