‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Amused by Contestant’s Wrong Answer, Fans React

“Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik and the show’s audience shared a small laugh at one contestant’s incorrect answer to a clue about a famous pop-rock band.

Daniel Nguyen, the current reigning champion, mistook Panic! At The Disco for The Jonas Brothers in the Billboard Music Awards category. Even as he answered, you can hear Mayim Bialik and the “Jeopardy!” audience chuckling in the background. “No,” Bialik said when he gave the wrong response.

Per The Sun, one fan took to Twitter to voice a complaint about Bialik’s laughing at Nguyen’s incorrect reply.

“Why did they just laugh at this man’s incorrect answer on Jeopardy?” the fan asked. “Don’t give Panic! At The Disco the credit they don’t deserve, that was The Jonas Brothers for me.”

Most likely, the reason Mayim Bialik and the “Jeopardy!” audience found Nguyen’s response hilarious was because of the look on his face before he answered. Even though he pressed the buzzer, Nguyen definitely seemed confused about who sang in the clip provided in the clue. If you look at the 1:07 mark in the video below, you can see the funny expression on Nguyen’s face.

Now this is a category we'd happily rock out to. Thanks @billboard! pic.twitter.com/8hQQGZ225g — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) May 13, 2022

Other fans on Twitter seemed to laugh along with Mayim Bialik and the “Jeopardy!” audience. They couldn’t believe that Nguyen not only didn’t recognize Panic! At The Disco, but that he thought they were The Jonas Brothers.

“This man did NOT just guess Jonas Brothers after they showed a video of Panic! At The Disco?!?!” fan Cailin Dorothy said.

“How did the guy on Jeopardy! say that Panic! At The Disco were the Jonas brothers? How do you mix that up?” a different person wrote.

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Voice Their Thoughts on Mayim Bialik Hosting For the Next Few Months

Ken Jennings officially passed the baton to Mayim Bialik this week as she took over “Jeopardy!” hosting duties. But, unlike in the past, Jennings won’t return in a few weeks. Instead, he announced on Twitter that Bialik will host for the next few months. And more than one “Jeopardy!” fan voiced their disappointment about that fact.

“Mayim made it close to unwatchable tonight. Her long pauses before ruling and ‘that would be’ on missed questions. And the giddiness was back. It’s going to be a long few months,” fan Katy Thompson wrote on Twitter.

“I’m going to go ahead and say it: @missmayim has zero personality when hosting #Jeopardy. It’s all by the script with her,” another fan said.

“Omg Mayim Bialik is killing me,” someone else said. “She always acts surprised when someone gives the right answer like they are morons or something.”

Fans hope that by the end of “Jeopardy!” Season 38, the show will announce the new permanent host. While Jennings and Bialik both have supporters in their respective camps, a majority seem in favor of Jennings.